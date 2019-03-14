Prince Harry and Meghan Markle select German company for royal baby nursery The royal baby is due this spring

With only weeks to go before the royal baby is here, final preparations are being made at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's new home in Windsor. The royal couple - who are busy renovating their new home, Frogmore Cottage - have decided to use paint from German city Braunschweig also referred to as the Lion City of Brunswick in English - seems pretty appropriate for the new British royal! On Wednesday, German newspaper, Braunschweiger Zeitung, revealed that the expectant parents have selected "natural and grey tones" of paint from Auro.

Prince Harry and Meghan are set to become first-time parents very soon

The decorative brand took to their Facebook page to confirm the news, writing in German: "Wir freuen uns sehr, dass sich das Prinzenpaar für ein Produkt aus unserem Sortiment entschieden hat!" In English this translates to: "We are very happy that the royal couple have decided on a product from our range!" Although the company are primarily based in Germany, it seems likely that Prince Harry and Meghan will have travelled to Pembridge, where the UK distributor is based.

Earlier this year, HELLO! previously reported that the couple are focusing on creating the perfect nursery for their royal baby, and Meghan is reportedly keen to add an extra-special, eco-friendly touch – by using vegan and organic paint. The former actress previously said she follows a vegan diet as much as possible, so it should come as no surprise that she would be looking to make cruelty-free additions to her home too. Non-vegan paints often incorporate beeswax or milk products and may have been tested with animals.

Frogmore Cottage is currently undergoing extensive renovation work before the couple move in later this year. The Duke and Duchess are planning to install a £50,000 green energy unit as part of the work, which will provide them with heat, hot water and electricity. Prince Harry and Meghan's home is set to be as stylish as it is eco-conscious, as they are said to have hired Soho House's interior designer Vicky Charles to transform the property. According to The Sun, Meghan wants her home to look just like the stylish clubs, where she enjoyed many low-key dates with Prince Harry in the early stages of their relationship.

