Nadia Sawalha's enormous garden hot tub has left us feeling jealous – see photo The Loose Women star showed off the tub on Instagram

Nadia Sawalha's latest Instagram video is guaranteed to leave you feeling a little jealous – as the Loose Women star revealed she has an enormous inflatable hot tub in her garden! In a clip shared on Wednesday, the doting mum could be seen getting soaked as her husband Mark Adderley accidentally threw a bucket full water over her while he was cleaning out the tub.

Loading the player...

WATCH: A day in the life of Nadia during lockdown

Hilariously, Nadia laughed the moment off as Mark checked that she was alright and one of their two daughters shouted: "It's on the chairs!" By the sound of it, Nadia and Mark are a little precious when it comes to their outdoor furniture! We don't blame them, though, the chic table and chairs set-up features cosy beige cushions, which we can't imagine are very comfortable to sit on when wet.

MORE: Nadia Sawalha compared to Mary Berry after baking favourite childhood cookies - see the recipe

A portion of the hot tub could be seen on Nadia's Instagram

MORE: Nadia Sawalha reveals she's been feeling ill as she shares emotional video from bed

As for the rest of the garden, the stunning space also features pink and purple plants, and a huge, green lawn surrounded by shady trees, making the pretty grounds look like something straight out of a fairy tale. Nadia knows just how lucky she is to have such a beautiful outdoor space, telling her followers in an Instagram video in May that she had been "eternally grateful" for her garden during this period of lockdown.

Nadia also praised her husband for "tirelessly" tending to their outdoor space, and went into detail in a separate post about why she loves her garden so much. The doting mum credited birdsong and colourful flowers with helping her stay calm throughout the coronavirus chaos, and judging by the incredible photos posted on her social media page, it's no wonder the natural features have had such a tranquil effect on her mentally.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.