Nadia Sawalha's garden has one of the comfiest features imaginable – it's very own hammock! In a video shared by the Loose Women star on Saturday, the cosy-looking sling could be seen attached to two trees in her garden, and we're tempted to pop down to Homebase and buy one ourselves, it must be the perfect place for a nap on a balmy summer day!

WATCH: A day in the life of Nadia during lockdown

But the hammock isn't the only incredible thing in Nadia's stunning garden – the mother-of-two also recently revealed that she and her family have a hot tub in their outdoor space, and it might be the biggest we've ever seen!

The hammock could be seen in the background of Nadia's clip

Taking once again to Instagram on Thursday, the doting mum could be seen getting soaked as her husband Mark Adderley accidentally threw a bucket full water over her while he was cleaning out the enormous inflatable tub.

As for the rest of the garden, the stunning space also features pink and purple plants, and a huge, green lawn surrounded by shady trees, making the pretty grounds look like something straight out of a fairy tale. Nadia knows just how lucky she is to have such a beautiful outdoor space, telling her followers in an Instagram video in May that she had been "eternally grateful" for her garden during this period of lockdown.

Nadia also praised her husband for "tirelessly" tending to their outdoor space, and went into detail in a separate post about why she loves her garden so much. The doting mum credited birdsong and colourful flowers with helping her stay calm throughout the coronavirus chaos, and judging by the incredible photos posted on her social media page, it's no wonder the natural features have had such a tranquil effect on her mentally.

