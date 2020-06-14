Charley Webb shares peek inside her huge garden at her family home in Yorkshire The Emmerdale star lives in Yorkshire with husband Matthew Wolfenden and their three children

Charley Webb has a beautiful family home in Yorkshire, where she has been isolating with husband Matthew Wolfenden and their three sons during lockdown. And over the weekend, the Emmerdale star gave fans a glimpse inside her huge garden after sharing a sweet picture of her baby son Ace. The never-ending outside space has several birdhouses, a perfectly manicured lawn and a patio area with lights, as well as a football pitch and trampoline for her children to enjoy. Last month, Charley shared a sweet photo of herself and children Ace, Buster, four, and Bowie, ten, having a picnic outdoors in their garden, and it looked like a good time was had by all!

The Debbie Dingle star has been making the most of the sunny weather during lockdown and in May, she treated her children to a new double slip and slide, a limbo sprinkler and an inflatable pool. The doting mum shared footage on Instagram of Bowie preparing to launch himself down the slide, and wrote: "I knew the weather was going to be getting nicer so I ordered tuff from @playoutdoorsuk in Harrogate and they delivered on the same day."

Charley has given fans a few glimpses into her home over the last few months. Recently, she showed off her open-plan kitchen, dining room and living room, with some envious artwork adorning the walls, including contemporary portraits of David Bowie and the Queen. The dining room features floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors that lead out into the beautiful garden. The floors are tiled in a soft grey and there is a large dining table placed near the windows, with a stylish pink velvet dining chair adding a pop of colour to the otherwise monochrome room.

The kitchen features a long island in a deep brown with a silver/grey finish on top, with a built-in sink and chrome taps, and what appears to be a touch control ceramic hob. The open-plan living room also features a deep navy sofa and a striking yellow velvet button back sofa to add a splash of colour. Meanwhile, the family's huge TV is mounted on the wall and an eye-catching cow-print rug lays on the ground.

