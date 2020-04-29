Charley Webb reveals the cute furniture she's bought for baby Ace's nursery – and it's all under £50 The actress shares three sons with husband Matthew Wolfenden

Like many of us, Charley Webb is focusing on making some home improvements during the coronavirus lockdown – starting with her baby son Ace's nursery. The Emmerdale star showcased the new furniture she had just ordered to give the nine-month-old's room an update on Instagram Stories on Tuesday, and it's all under £50.

"I just ordered this 'wardrobe' for Ace's room. He's got a chest of drawers which most of his stuff goes in but how cute will a few little things look on there," Charley wrote alongside a photo of a wooden clothes rack she has bought in place of a traditional wardrobe.

Charley Webb has bought some new nursery furniture for her son Ace

The pine wooden rail features a rack at the bottom for extra storage and is from the children's section within Zara Home, costing a budget-friendly £49.99. It would work within any style of nursery or children's room, but it appears Charley has opted for a Scandi-vibe judging by the other item she has ordered.

RELATED: Inside the most stylish celebrity nurseries and children's rooms

Wooden clothes rack, £49.99, Zara Home

"And this rabbit shelf. Love how Scandi they look," the actress said of her circular bookcase, which has two cute rabbit ears fixed on the top. Like the clothing rail, the shelving is an affordable update at just £29.99 and is available to order online now.

Kids' rabbit bookcase, £29.99, Zara Home

A clothing rail is a good alternative to a wardrobe to save space in a small nursery, and makes more of a design feature out of your little one's adorable clothes. We found a similar A-frame clothes rack on Amazon for £35.99, which can easily fold away when it's no longer needed.

MORE: Inside Charley Webb and Matthew Wolfenden's house

Langria foldable bamboo clothes rack, £35.99, Amazon

Charley lives in Yorkshire with her husband Matthew Wolfenden and their three sons, Buster, Bowie, and Ace. The 32-year-old often shares glimpses inside their stylish home on social media, so we can't wait to see the finished result of her baby boy's nursery!

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.