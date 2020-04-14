Denise van Outen lets boyfriend Eddie dye her hair during lockdown – and it looks seriously good! The Strictly star shared photos on Instagram

Denise van Outen has let her boyfriend Eddie Boxshall dye her hair while the couple self-isolate together, and the end results are seriously impressive! Taking to Instagram, Denise shared a series of photos and videos of the process, writing: "When you let your other half do your roots during lockdown." By the time Eddie had finished working his magic, the TV star's roots looked blonder than ever!

WATCH: Denise van Outen lets her boyfriend dye her hair blonde

Many of the 45-year-old's famous friends rushed to the comment section of her post to let her know just how excellent a job Eddie had done. "Boy done good," commented Andrea McLean. "Nice work," added Kimberley Walsh, while Myleene Klass simply left a string of applause emojis.

Denise showed off the results on Instagram

Eddie also shared the results on his own Instagram, writing: "For all the doubters out there! I’m pretty happy with that for my first ever attempt! I think @vanouten_denise is happy as she ain’t [sic] kicked me out after I finished it. Once social distancing is out the way I will be taking bookings from desperate people who can’t get appointments at their own hairdressers."

Denise and Eddie have been together since 2014, so it's no wonder that Denise trusts him with a box of dye. The couple are currently self-isolating in their beautiful, six-bedroom Essex home, which recently featured on Gogglebox, and it's safe to say we wouldn’t mind being cooped up there during the current coronavirus pandemic!

What’s more, the pair even gave HELLO! an exclusive look around their home in 2019, and during the shoot, Denise explained that she wanted to "bring out our personality" with the décor, which included creating spaces that each of them will love. "In our house we’ve got the games room, which is Eddie's place, we've got the cinema room because Betsy loves movies, so that's a great place to cuddle up and watch movies together. I always wanted a really big dining table so we've kind of got everything that we want here," she told the magazine.

The couple share their home with Denise’s daughter Betsy and their French bulldog Matilda, and the quirky décor is truly one of a kind.

