Eamonn Holmes leaves fans disappointed after revealing provenance of much-loved crisp bowl

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford were back on our TV screens on Friday night as they appeared on Celebrity Gogglebox, much to the delight of their fans.

But despite it being an entertaining, and quite scary, episode with lots of celebrity couples taking part such as Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash, the real star of the show was surprisingly something else – Eamonn and Ruth's crisp bowl!

Eamonn and Ruth's crisp bowl became the star of the show on Friday's Celebrity Gogglebox

The couple's kitchen accessory made an appearance throughout the show and Eamonn, who is very active on Twitter, was inundated with questions about it. Sadly, the This Morning presenter left fans devastated when he revealed where he and his wife Ruth had purchased it.

"Watching #CelebrityGogglebox and wondering where @RuthieeL and @EamonnHolmes got the bowl on their table? Very nice," said a fan. Another one commented: "Would love to know where your crisp and nibbles bowls are from on Gogglebox. I love them @EamonnHolmes @RuthieeL."

Eamonn was quick to reply, revealing: "A lot of people asking that for some reason Angela... we bought them in a Shopping Mall in Portugal a few years ago. Sorry, can't help you more than that."

He later added: "The Mall is called ...Algarve Shopping."

Fans of the couple are always curious about where they buy their products

The popular TV couple are used to the attention their décor or choice of clothing gets. Most recently, Ruth's followers went wild over her new QVC dress.

The mother-of-one showed off the stunning piece on her Instagram and the This Morning host's fans were floored by how flattering the wardrobe staple is, even pointing out that it made Ruth look very slim. "You look so slim in this dress," wrote one fan, with another adding: "Gorgeous on you Ruth." A third of the doting mum's followers was a fan of the floaty sleeves, noting: "Lovely sleeves on this one. Have a good day Ruth." The belted midi dress is currently available online at the discounted price of £44.98.