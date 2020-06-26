Kourtney Kardashian shares rare look at Kim and Kanye's Wyoming ranch Kourtney and her children have returned from 'two weeks in the Wild Wild West'

Kourtney Kardashian has shared a glimpse at her sister Kim Kardashian's ranch as she reflected on her two-week road trip in "the Wild Wild West". The Keeping Up with the Kardashians stars enjoyed a few days at the £11.4million ranch in Wyoming that Kim and her husband Kanye West bought in 2019, and it looks idyllic.

While we are yet to see a look inside the property, we did get a glimpse at its extensive grounds as the group – including Kourtney's ex-boyfriend Scott Disick and their children Mason, Penelope and Reign – went quad biking together. They also had a fireworks display on the ranch one evening, with a photo posted by Kourtney showing the children all looking up at the fireworks in awe.

Kourtney Kardashian and her family visited Kim Kardashian's ranch

Kim and Kanye are said to have spent £11.4million on the ranch in Wyoming, which spans over 3,000 acres of land with two lakes, a working horse barn and cattle ranch. A far cry from the couple’s main family home in Hidden Hills, California, the huge property is also said to have its own private mountain range, a restaurant, saloon, at least ten cabins and an event building.

Kim previously described their new property as "the prettiest place you've seen in your entire life". However, the mum-of-four told Jimmy Fallon that it would not replace their main California home. "I envision summers, I envision some weekends," she said, adding: "We love Wyoming, it's always been such an amazing place."

The family enjoyed a firework display at the ranch

The couple are so enamoured with the region Kanye reportedly splashed out a further £11.6million ($14.4million) on a second ranch in November. Sat on 6,713 acres of land, the five-bedroom, four-bathroom main house also has three cabins which can fit between four and six guests each – plenty of space for family staycations!

