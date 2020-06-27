Cat Deeley has a giant inflatable slide in her back garden!

The doting mum made the reveal on Saturday when she shared a sweet photo of herself and a friend giggling away to mark her bestie's birthday, and in the background of Cat's post, her enormous garden could be seen.

WATCH: Cat Deeley shares rare video of both sons

In one corner, a huge, red, blue and yellow inflatable slide was visible – and Cat's children must be delighted that their mum has brought some serious funfair vibes to their very own home.

How huge is that slide!

This isn't the first glimpse into her idyllic garden Cat has given fans. In May, the TV star uploaded a short clip of her son Milo riding a toy horse, showing off another angle of her stunning outdoor space.

With bushes aplenty, little Milo could be seen trotting down a pretty paved pathway, and the garden is certainly tranquil. Also in view were bright pink and blue garden chairs, and the perimeters of the outdoor space were surrounded by beautiful trees.

The 43-year-old shares two sons with her husband Patrick Kielty: Milo, four, and James, two.

It's been a difficult week for Cat, who announced just days ago that due to "governmental restrictions", the 17th series of her hit show So You Think You Can Dance had been cancelled.

Posting a statement on Instagram, she wrote: "It is with great sadness that we confirm that due to the governmental restrictions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic situation and for the health and safety of everyone involved in SYTYCD Fox have decided to cancel season 17.

"I want to thank ALL the many talented dancers who auditioned for us this year and we will all miss SYTYCD this summer!" She captioned the post with a broken red heart emoji.

