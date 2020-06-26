Kimberley Walsh shares video of her fairytale garden The Girls Aloud singer has a stunning home

Kimberley Walsh took to Instagram on Friday to share a sweet video of her young son playing football in the garden, also showing off her property's stunning grounds.

MORE: Kimberley Walsh makes incredible Twix piñata cake for husband's birthday – see it here

The Girls Aloud star's outdoor space is like something straight out of a fairytale, and centres around an enormous, luscious green lawn through which a sweet garden path winds.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Go behind the scenes with Kimberley Walsh in throwback HELLO! photoshoot

The back of the mother-of-two's home is painted white, and there are French windows on each level of the building, which is surrounded by plants and bushes.

MORE: Kimberley Walsh shares gorgeous never-before-seen wedding photos for 4th anniversary

How beautiful is that back garden!

MORE: Kimberley Walsh responds to rumours of her rift with I'm a Celebrity's Nadine Coyle

On the ground floor, the glass windows open out onto an amazing outside dining area, which features chic black furniture. Steps lead down from the dining area onto the grass where Kimberley's son can be seen running around.

To the right of the furniture, an iron black staircase was visible, which spiralled up to the second floor of the home, where the French windows opened out on to a beautiful balcony. We can imagine it's the perfect place to sit on a balmy summer evening!

As the Sound of the Underground singer panned the camera, she revealed a sweet little outdoor playhouse that had been built for her children, and which was also painted white. How dreamy is that?!

The 38-year-old lives with her husband, Justin Scott, and their two boys, Bobby and Cole.

The pair celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary in January, with Kimberley writing on Instagram at the time: "Four years married, 17 years together! Deffo still wanna grow old with you."

Kimberley and Justin tied the knot on 30 January 2016, after 13 years of dating. The couple chose to share their wedding day exclusively with HELLO!, with Kimberley saying: "It's a day we will cherish the rest of our lives."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.