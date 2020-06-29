Mrs Hinch reveals incredible hack to keep bins smelling nice - and it only takes a second The cleaning enthusiast uses one of her favourite products, Zoflora

If you've followed Mrs Hinch since she joined Instagram and went viral, then you probably know most of her incredible cleaning hacks.

Thankfully for those that have only recently joined her account, the cleaning expert often re-shares her favourite tips – and on Monday she reminded her 3.5 million fans how to keep their bins smelling nice all the time.

Taking to her Instagram stories she showed off the process, and all you need is a piece of kitchen paper folded into a square and a bottle of her favourite cleaning product, Zoflora.

"Alternative to bin powder: use neat Zoflora on some kitchen towel, pop in your bin! (Makes them smell nice)," she wrote alongside a video showing how it's done.

According to their website, Zoflora is "versatile" and can be used in homes diluted in water or used neat for odour elimination – exactly how Sophie Hinchliffe, Mrs Hinch's real name, used it to keep her bins smelling nice.

Sophie has been using Zoflora for years. Back in 2018 she showed fans how to get window blinds dust-free using only a pack of tumble dryer sheets, Zoflora disinfectant, and kitchen roll.

Taking to Instagram Stories to demonstrate how she cleans her blinds, Mrs Hinch wiped a tumble dryer sheet across each slat, before following up by wiping disinfectant on each one to leave them spotless.

"The reason I use tumble dryer sheets is because they’re anti-static so they pick up all the dust. You don't need to wet them or do anything," Sophie explained. "Once you've wiped every slat and all the dust is off, put a capful of neat Zoflora onto a sheet of kitchen roll folded into four, and rub this onto your blinds. It just leaves the Zoflora, heavenly."

