Dermot O'Leary's wife breaks silence following birth of their baby son Little Kasper was born on 23 June

It's been less than three weeks since Dermot O'Leary and his wife Dee Koppang welcomed their first child into the world, a baby boy named Kasper. And on Sunday, the new mum returned to Instagram to comment on a post shared by friend Dawn O'Porter.

MORE: Inside Dermot O'Leary and Dee Koppang's London home with their newborn son

Loading the player...

WATCH: Surprising facts about royal babies

The image shows Dawn's little dog, tucked up in her bed, with just his face peeking out from under the duvet. "I mean." Dawn captioned the image, with Dee posting three love heart emojis in response.

MORE: Dermot O'Leary makes frank confession about marriage ahead of welcoming first child

Dee and Dermot announced their birth of their son by sharing a photo of a white onesie printed with the legend: "Koppang O'Leary productions Est 2020," which had a sweet brown rabbit toy next to it.

Dermot and Dee have been married since 2012

Dee captioned the sweet picture: "Welcome to the world baby Koppang O’Leary... We’re delighted to announce that we’ve had a baby! A little boy born on Tuesday 23rd June 2020 (Sankthansaften/Midsummer for us Norwegians) at 8.19 am, weighing in at 6lb 13oz. Enjoying the cuddles in the newborn bubble... cats yet to be 100% convinced. Lots of love, Dee & Dermot."

At the weekend, Dermot shared a hilarious admission about fatherhood while chatting to James Bay on Radio 2. "Every now and again you hear noises and you go, 'What’s that noise?', And then you go, 'Oh, that’s my child!'" he confessed.

MORE: Dermot O'Leary shares very rare photos of his lookalike sister

The couple are proud new parents to baby Kasper

Dermot went on to describe little Kaspar as "brilliant", and said that he and his wife Dee are "having a great time". The new dad added that they were in "that sort of lovely foggy period of just, kind of sleepless love".

It was Dermot who first revealed their son's name, just a few days after the little boy's birth. Speaking on his BBC radio show, the 47-year-old told listeners: "My lovely son came into the world ten days ago accompanied by Guy Garvey's Elbow. So forgive this moment of brief self-indulgence while we play the song that accompanied that."

Revealing the name, he added: "This is for you Kasper with a K - my wife is very insistent on that. Kasper Koppang O'Leary welcome to the world!"