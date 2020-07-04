Scarlett Moffatt's chic bedroom looks like a luxury hotel The Gogglebox star showed off the room on Instagram

Scarlett Moffatt's stunning bedroom has left us speechless.

The Gogglebox star took to Instagram on Friday night to show off her chic outfit (a dark brown suit co-od with a T-shirt tucked neatly underneath), and the 30-year-old's jaw-dropping bedroom could be seen in the mirror's reflection.

Featuring a sleek white colour scheme, Scarlett's space boasts white wooden floors which the star has pepped up with a gorgeous zebra print rug.

The bare brick walls have also been painted a dark shade of white, and Scarlett's bedside table – on which a one-of-a-kind animal lamp sits – is also white.

Scarlett showed off the incredible space on Instagram

The former Saturday Night Takeaway host opted for a striking black chandelier to light the room, and on her humongous bed, a fluffy white throw was visible.

Scarlett also has a hot tub in her home

In the corner of Scarlett's room is a vintage studio light, which adds lots of character to the space and looks as though it cost a pretty penny.

But Scarlett's sleeping quarters aren't the only impeccably decorated room in the house.

The living room is equally stylish, and features pristine white walls and wooden floors – also boasting a gorgeous, pepper pink sofa and a lush house plant.

But most impressive of all is her intriguing marble table, which looks like a slab of concrete. Scarlett has topped the coffee table with plenty of candles, and a selection of books are displayed inside it.

As for the garden, it's home to an incredible hot tub by Lazy Spa, and we get jealous every time we see it.

The model seen in Scarlett's garden is Lazy Spa's Helsinki tub, which is inspired by traditional Nordic hot tubs and can hold an impressive seven people. What's more, the Helsinki is perfect for use year-round, being toasty and warm during winter months and cool in the summer.

