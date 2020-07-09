Amanda Holden shares first photo of 'perfect home' after moving in The Heart Radio host celebrated a special anniversary on Thursday

Amanda Holden and her husband Chris Hughes celebrated a special anniversary on Thursday – five years since they moved into their "perfect home". The Britain's Got Talent judge shared the first photo she and Chris took at their new home in an Instagram post, writing: "5 years ago today we moved into our perfect home #throwbackphoto."

GALLERY: Inside Amanda Holden's houses in Surrey and the Cotswolds

The image showed Chris carrying his wife over the threshold of the property, as she looked typically glamorous in a blue polka dot summer dress and white heels. Amanda's fans couldn't get enough of the happy snap, with one commenting: "Gorgeous home," while another added: "You are goals forever."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden shows off her stunning hallway

Amanda and Chris live in their Surrey home with their daughters Lexi and Hollie, and have certainly put their own stamp on the property in the last five years they have lived there. Her Instagram posts often showcase their stylish décor – from the striking pineapple print wallpaper in one room to her chic navy living room and even her very own home bar.

MORE: Amanda Holden's bedrooms revealed

A recent TikTok video offered a rare look inside the family's entrance hall, which has been painted entirely grey and features a console table with a quirky metallic pineapple lamp on top.

Amanda Holden is celebrating five years at her family home

While the house looks pristine, Amanda has previously said it's important that it doesn't feel like "a show home". Speaking to House Beautiful, the mum-of-two said: "We have two little girls and don't want them feeling that they're treading on eggshells."

As well as having their 'perfect home' in Surrey, the couple also own a country retreat in the Cotswolds. Amanda previously shared a look at the renovation process of the beautiful cottage, which has traditional wooden beams across the ceilings, a huge velvet corner sofa in the living room, and an extravagant £9,000 double bed in one of the bedrooms.

QUIZ: Do you know the celebrity net worth?

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.