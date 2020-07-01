Mrs Hinch shares her genius washing machine cleaning tips A must-watch if, like us, you're guilty of forgetting to clean your washing machine

It's one of the places in our house that is most often overlooked when cleaning, but how can you expect your laundry to be fresh and clean if your washing machine isn't? Laundry detergent, fabric softener and mildew can quickly build up in your machine, but thankfully it's quicker and easier to clean than you might think.

Mrs Hinch shared a step-by-step look at how she cleaned her own washing machine on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, and she used just a few key products you likely already have in your cupboard at home.

To begin, she put an old tea towel down on the floor and removed the drawer. The cleaning influencer explained that she uses Flash Bathroom spray to clean the drawer "because it removes soap scum so perfect for removing old fabric conditioner etc".

Then it's time to clean behind where the drawer typically sits using bicarbonate of soda and white vinegar, along with her trusty Sonic Scrubber to tackle the harder to reach places. Use a sponge to soak up the old water and squeeze to rinse it away.

Sophie then uses the bathroom spray once again to clean the rubber rim of the machine, before cleaning the washing machine drum itself. Simply add a capful of white vinegar and a scoop of bicarbonate of soda into the drum along with the cloths you have used, then put the clean drawer back into your machine and put it on a quick spin cycle to leave the inside sparkling clean. Sounds easy, right?

Mrs Hinch swears by her Sonic Scrubber for everything from cleaning the kitchen to her bathroom tiles, and if you haven't got one already, you're going to want to invest.

Meanwhile, bicarbonate of soda is a great natural ingredient for cleaning, whether it's for getting your oven sparkling clean or tackling your washing machine like Sophie has.

