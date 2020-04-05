Sarah Ferguson shares pictures from inside Royal Lodge as she continues to self-isolate with family Sarah Ferguson is self-isolating with her family in Windsor

Sarah Ferguson and her children, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice, have been incredibly busy donating food and essentials to NHS workers across the country, but over the weekend the Duchess found time to take a breather from all the hard work to take a walk in her beautiful garden.

Sharing a picture of the stunning outdoors space she and her family have at their home Royal Lodge in Windsor, she said: "Nature will show us the way forward, the shadow highlights the light. A horizon is just the limits of our sights, we will trust and we will stand with courage and support in deep gratitude, for brighter horizons #nature."

The snaps show the large green space the family enjoy whilst they are at Windsor. One of the pictures shows a beautiful camellia tree, whilst the other shows a bench placed under a large tree.

The York family have used their self-isolation time to make sure that frontline workers across the country are well taken care off to keep them going at this very difficult time. During the past week, Sarah and her daughters have arranged deliveries of fresh fruit and vegetables, soups, toothbrushes, skincare products, and even pastries to places such as the Hammersmith Hospital and King’s College Hospital in London.

Deliveries have also reached frontline nurses and carers in Lochaber, Scotland, as well as the Morriston Hospital in Swansea, Wales.

The Duchess of York has also used her power to encourage people to donate and even cheer on companies like BA, who are bringing people, vital food and medical supplies home.

"Please help @british_airways too. They are doing an incredible job for us all. I love BA, it always feels like coming home #coronavirus #ba," she wrote alongside a picture which detailed everything the British airline were doing to help during the coronavirus outbreak.

Sarah's post was a hit with followers, with Love Island’s Amy Hart taking to the comments section to share a lovely anecdote about the mother-of-two.

"When I trained to be cabin crew 9 years ago one of my trainers told us all about how he used to look after you on flights a lot and how lovely you were!" she wrote.