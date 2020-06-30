Brooklyn Beckham reveals glimpse inside NYC home with girlfriend Nicola Peltz Brooklyn opted to stay in the US during the COVID-19 crisis

Brooklyn Beckham has been isolating with his girlfriend Nicola Peltz at her home in New York, and on Monday, he gave fans a rare look inside. He took to Instagram to share a photo of what seems to be an outdoor log fire during the evening, marking one of the first times he has shared a glimpse of the property he is staying at.

SEE: A tour of Brooklyn Beckham's girlfriend's home where he has been isolating

Loading the player...

WATCH: The sweetest Beckham family moments

Brooklyn Beckham shared a photo from inside his NYC home

His girlfriend, Nicola, meanwhile has shared several photos at the home during her time there. She recently uploaded a post of herself in the bedroom that she now shares with Brooklyn. It features high ceilings and is decorated with salmon pink walls and coordinating flooring. The house is designed to imitate a French chateau, as seen in Nicola (and now Brooklyn's) armoire bed and wardrobe. Each is painted in antique white, with gold floral carvings and curved cabriole legs.

MORE: Victoria Beckham unveils incredible bedroom she shares with David

Shortly after Nicola and Brooklyn started dating, she shared another look inside the bedroom. The photo showed an enormous chandelier, a lime green side lamp and a large mirror in which Nicola took her selfie.

Nicola and Brooklyn have been dating since November 2019 and the pair have been pretty much inseparable since. So much so, that Brooklyn opted to stay with Nicola in New York during the coronavirus pandemic while the rest of his family – David, Victoria, Romeo, Cruz and Harper, isolated at their £5million barn conversion in the Cotswolds. Brooklyn's mum Victoria took to Instagram with a photo of the family including Brooklyn at the beginning of the lockdown period, and wrote, "We are all missing @brooklynbeckham so much as he remains on lockdown in the US."

No doubt the family will be reunited soon as the lockdown rules slowly start to ease, but for now, it looks as though Brooklyn is enjoying his time with Nicola.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.