Inside Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's Wyoming ranch - with a restaurant and saloon

Kim Kardashian's husband Kanye West has been staying at their Wyoming ranch following his political rally in South Carolina over the weekend. The award-winning singer has been joined by his friends, including Dave Chappelle, who flew out to check that he was okay following his well-documented tweets about his family life. Kim, meanwhile, has been staying at their home in Hidden Hills, with their four children, North, seven, Saint, four, Chicago, two, and Psalm, one. The Wyoming ranch is where Kanye spends a lot of time writing songs. The stunning property was purchased by the celebrity couple in 2019 for £11.4million, and the family recently went to spend time there for North's birthday in June.

Last month, Kim shared several glimpses inside the ranch after sharing photos from North's celebrations on Instagram. These included photos of their horses, and the extensive grounds where the group enjoying quad biking together. Kim's sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian also joined them for the trip, along with their children.

They also had a fireworks display on the ranch one evening, with a photo posted by Kourtney showing the children all looking up at the fireworks in awe.

Kim and Kanye are said to have spent £11.4million on the ranch in Wyoming, which spans over 3,000 acres of land with two lakes, a working horse barn and cattle ranch. A far cry from the couple’s main family home in Hidden Hills, California, the huge property is also said to have its own private mountain range, a restaurant, saloon, at least ten cabins and an event building.

Kim previously described their new property as "the prettiest place you've seen in your entire life". However, the mum-of-four told Jimmy Fallon that it would not replace their main California home. "I envision summers, I envision some weekends," she said, adding: "We love Wyoming, it's always been such an amazing place."

The couple are so enamoured with the region Kanye reportedly splashed out a further £11.6million ($14.4million) on a second ranch in November. Sat on 6,713 acres of land, the five-bedroom, four-bathroom main house also has three cabins which can fit between four and six guests each – plenty of space for family staycations!

