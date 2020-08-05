Andy Murray shares glimpse into his stunning living room The Olympian has refined taste

Andy Murray enjoyed a video call with his brother Jamie Murray, and couldn't help poke fun at his younger sibling, who was dressed as a wrestler.

Sharing a screengrab of the four-way call, the Olympian wrote: "@jamie_murray still keeps wrestling outfits and fake belts in his house. Madness!"

Andy could be seen leaning into his computer with his iPhone to capture the image, and in the background, the star's stunning living room was visible.

Featuring light grey walls and a stunning fireplace topped with candles and an antique clock, Andy certainly has an eye for detail.

Andy's beautiful living room could be seen

A beautiful painting of a tree was also visible above the fireplace, as was a stained wooden cabinet on the far side of the room, above which hung three framed photos.

The space was lit by a quaint lamp that also had antique vibes.

Andy lives with his wife Kim and their three young children in Surrey.

The tennis player has shared a few peeks into his family's jaw-dropping, £5million mansion, where Andy has been spending more time than ever in the wake of the coronavirus lockdown.

The five-bedroom property boasts a swimming pool, massage room, gym and tennis court, which is currently under construction.

Located on a 28-acre estate, it will also soon have a courtyard-style garage building to accommodate Andy's fleet of cars.

Fans got a peek inside Kim and Andy's open plan kitchen and dining room when he celebrated his birthday in May.

His Instagram photo showed their white glossy cabinets with dark wooden surround, breakfast bar with fruit bowl on top, and wooden dining table that is lined by metal dining chairs.

We've also been lucky enough to have a glimpse into their garden, when Andy and Kim joined the Guide Dog Charity's virtual tea party with their pet dogs, Maggie May and Rusty, sitting on their patio.

The terrace has been furnished with a circular wooden table and chairs, with a cream parrot print parasol to shield them from the sun.

