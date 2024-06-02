Alice and Julian Kennard's spectacular ancient Abbey abode in Dorset - inside photos

The Kennard family, owners of historic Forde Abbey in Dorset, like to think that if one of the medieval monks who founded it were to return, he’d approve of what he discovered.

Of course, in the 900 years that it has stood on the banks of the River Axe, the abbey has seen many changes, most dramatically when Henry VIII’s dissolution of the monasteries meant it passed into private hands. Since then, a whole series of aristocratic owners have left their mark, but thankfully these have only added to the abbey’s charms.

© ANDREW FARRAR The Kennard family, owners of historic Forde Abbey in Dorset

Embellished with lush landscaped gardens and filled with impressive works of art, the house was known as a centre of culture by the time the Victorian era arrived. It has played host to many illustrious figures, including the philosophers Jeremy Bentham and John Stuart Mill.

Most famously, it is home to the Mortlake Tapestries, woven during the Renaissance from designs created by Raphael for the Sistine Chapel in Rome. Alice Kennard, née Roper, belongs to the fourth generation of her family to live at the abbey.

© ANDREW FARRAR The Kennards and their three children, Ben, Sam and Marcia, love their unique surroundings

"The Ropers arrived here in1905," she tells us, adding: "Places like this are about so much more than just us individuals, so we very much feel that our role is to look after it."

The Kennards and their three children, Ben, Sam and Marcia, love their unique surroundings, where simple monks’ dormitories lie close to lavish state rooms and coats of arms jostle for position along the cloisters.

Outside, the spectacular grounds boast a private chapel, stables, ponds, an orangery and walled gardens overflowing with fruit, vegetables and flowers –enough, Alice says, to supply the abbey throughout the year. "Although it’s large, it’s generally an easy house to run," she says.

© ANDREW FARRAR Alice, how long have you and Julian lived at the abbey? "We moved in with our children in 2009, after living and working on the estate farm since 1992."

© ANDREW FARRAR Can you tell us about some of the improvements you have seen? My parents revolutionised the house, creating lots of bathrooms, moving the kitchen to where it is now and installing central heating . "Recently, we’ve created a shop for visitors and upgraded the catering facilities. We try to keep the house modern while, at the same time, being conscious of its historical importance."

© ANDREW FARRAR You and Julian describe yourselves as 'custodians'. Why is that? "Places like this are about so much more than just us individuals. We are here for such a short period compared with the age of the abbey. So we very much feel that our role is to look after it, and hopefully pass it on to the next generation in as good a – or better – condition."

© ANDREW FARRAR Do you feel the weight of that responsibility? "I think the biggest responsibility is not to be the one who fails!”

© ANDREW FARRAR Now that your children are adults, how do they see their role? "I hope one of them will be willing to take up the challenge. They’ve always shown a keen interest in everything that goes on here and they all love getting involved, whether that’s by helping at events or around the farm."

What is a typical day for you?

© ANDREW FARRAR "In addition to looking after the house, the abbey has 1,700 acres of farmland, bridging Dorset and Somerset, with 2,500 milking goats, soft fruit, grassland and woodland. So a normal day is extremely varied because we’re very involved with every aspect of the business. "Personally, I spend many hours gardening, as I believe a garden reflects your personality and that visitors appreciate my input. I also oversee the refurbishment of houses that werent out. Then, most days after I finish work, I find time to go riding."

© ANDREW FARRAR Julian, how did you and Alice originally meet? "At university in 1989, when we were both studying rural estate management at the Royal Agricultural College in Cirencester and happened to share a house."

© ANDREW FARRAR You're British, but spent a lot of your early life in Argentina. What can you tell us about that? "My father was born in Argentina and brought up on a ranch in the province of Buenos Aires. Although he started his career in the UK, his wish was always to return to Argentina.

© ANDREW FARRAR "So in 1975, as my grandfather approached retirement, we emigrated, taking everything with us – including two Staffordshire bull terriers and a grand piano – on a cargo ship from Liverpool." "Growing up on the ranch was idyllic and" I have many fantastic memories of huge wide open spaces, great freedom and spending days on end on horseback"

© ANDREW FARRAR Here at Forde Abbey, you’re devoted to sustainable farming. You produce 8% of the UK’s goat milk, don't you? "Yes. We set up the goat herd with another local farming family in 2010. Most of the food for the animals is produced right here on the farm, and their milk is destined for lots of different markets, including fresh milk and goat’s cheese."

© ANDREW FARRAR As for the house, which improvement are you most proud of? "One of the best and most recent projects we’ve completed was repairing the 17th-century clock on the top of the east wing. We were able to source oak from a tree grown on the farm."

© ANDREW FARRAR "Forde Abbey has been used as a location for films including Restoration and Far from the Madding Crowd. How does that work? "We love having film crews here. We’re lucky as we have a lot of space to accommodate all the vehicles and crew, and we’ve always found that all involved have been extremely professional and a pleasure to have on site."

© ANDREW FARRAR Have there ever been royal visitors here? "It’s always been understood that Queen Anne was due to pay a visit to Sir Francis Gwyn, the then owner and Secretary of State for War, during her planned tour of the West Country in 1714. Sadly, she died before setting out. "In anticipation of her visit, Sir Francis acquired a set of chairs covered with Dutch tapestry and a four-poster bed fit for Her Majesty. Both bed and chairs remain to this day."

