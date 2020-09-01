Inside the incredible homes where Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry will raise their baby daughter The Thinking Out Loud singer announced the birth of his daughter on 1 September

Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn are "on cloud nine" as they spend time at home with their newborn daughter Lyra, who was born in August, and they certainly have the most incredible place to raise their baby girl.

The Thinking Out Loud singer has an impressive property portfolio in both London and his hometown in Suffolk, where he has bought several houses on a site that has been nicknamed "Sheeran-ville" by neighbours.

Ed's property investments are said to include 27 flats, houses and mansions worth an estimated £57million, but the singer and his wife spend the majority of their time at his £3.7million estate in Suffolk.

It is comprised of a modern detached farmhouse, complete with a billiards room and recording studio, a 16th-century Grade II-listed farmhouse, a four-bedroom home in front of the farmhouse, and another bungalow, all of which he has purchased over the past eight years.

Ed Sheeran's Suffolk estate has been called Sheeran-ville

In addition, Ed has a unique treehouse with a living room, study and TV room, and a four-car garage that looks like a barn. The musician was also granted permission to build his own pub on the site in 2017, which features underground rooms including a cinema and a tunnel back to the main house.

But that's not all, as Ed and Cherry are also the owners of a £19.8million home in Notting Hill, which he revealed a rare peek inside in his music video for Put It All On Me in December. The clip showed the couple dancing in their kitchen, which has matt white cabinets and integrated ovens, with marble worktops and splashbacks, and an island unit for extra food preparation and storage space.

Ed also owns a £19.8million home in Notting Hill

Ed bought the property in 2018, and is also said to have bought the two houses next door in a bid to prevent any complaints about noise from his neighbours.

The savvy singer owns a whopping 22 properties in London, most of which he rents out, including a pair of flats in Battersea, three apartments in Whitechapel, and two properties in Covent Garden.

