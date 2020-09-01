Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's beautiful new living room revealed The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's new house is stunning

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry recently bought their first home together in Montecito, California, and photographs shared when the property previously went on the market show exactly what their new living room looks like.

It features wooden floors and cream walls, with wooden panels on the ceiling. Furniture includes three cream sofas positioned in the centre of the space, a floral armchair, a wooden coffee table, and an additional wooden side table and dresser. There is also a large glossy black grand piano in one corner of the room, next to a flowerpot on the floor.

Two jewelled chandeliers hang from the ceiling, while tall French doors and large windows offer up plenty of natural light. The space also has a traditional fireplace with a black cover.

Meghan and Harry live with their son Archie

TMZ reported that the Duke and Duchess spent £11.2million on the home. In total, it has nine bedrooms and 16 bathrooms, as well as a separate guest house with two bedrooms and two bathrooms for friends and family to use when they visit.

The main house boasts its own library, private office, a space with a separate dry and wet sauna, a gym, a games room, an arcade, a movie theatre, a wine cellar and a garage with space for five cars.

Meghan's mother Doria Ragland lives closeby in LA

A past photo also revealed the couple's new bedroom, decorated with cream walls, high-shine hardwood flooring and more wooden panels on the ceiling.

Outside, Meghan and Harry's son Archie has his own playground, alongside tiered rose gardens, a swimming pool, a tennis court, a tea house and a children's cottage.

Montecito's secluded hillside estates have attracted several A-list residents, including Oprah Winfrey, Tom Cruise and Ellen DeGeneres, who all own their own properties there and will now be neighbours with Meghan and Harry.

