Adele's surprising childhood flat revealed in West Norwood The Someone Like You singer shared it with her mum

Adele currently owns two townhouses in Kensington in London, as well as two mansions in Beverly Hills, but before she had her big break, the Someone Like You singer lived in a modest flat in West Norwood.

SEE: Adele unveils never-before-seen living room at £7.7million LA home

Loading the player...

WATCH: Adele opens up about her love for London

The property is situated above a pub, Knowles of Norwood, which was previously a discount store during Adele's time there before being converted. Back in 2015, the establishment tweeted, "@Adele we're opening a new pub on Thursday above your old flat in West Norwood. See you at the bar for a pint?"

RELATED: Inside Adele's stunning Beverly Hills home

Adele's childhood flat in West Norwood

It is also located directly next door to a petrol garage, which Adele previously revealed when she said, "Me and my mum and our flatmate live above a shop next to a garage – it caught fire a couple of months ago." Adele lived at the home with her mum Penny and their flatmate from the age of 11 to 18.

MORE: Kate Middleton's £1.88million London flat where she lived during her twenties revealed

It is believed that the South London property was the inspiration behind Hometown Glory, Adele's hit single in 2007. Apparently though, her bedroom walls inside were a shrine to the Spice Girls, one of her favourite bands before she discovered the likes of Etta James and Ella Fitzgerald at a record store nearby.

Adele decorated her walls with posters of the Spice Girls

She moved to Notting Hill on her own when she turned 18 in 2006, after being offered a record deal almost immediately after graduating from the Brit School.

Five years later in 2011, Adele began to rent an incredible mansion in West Sussex, reported to cost approximately £15,000 per month. Since then, her property portfolio is ever-expanding, but it's clear that from her down-to-earth nature to the influences behind her songs, her humble roots have helped shape her success today.

She was first born in Tottenham in 1988, before she and her mum moved to Brighton for a short two year-stint. They quickly returned to London, and Adele has owned properties there ever since.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.