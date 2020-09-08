8 of the grandest royal fireplaces we'd love to snuggle up in front of this winter A must-have feature for the winter months

With autumn approaching and the temperatures gradually falling, it won't be long until our evenings are spent snuggling up in front of a cosy fireplace, and no doubt the same could be said of the royal family. The Queen, Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince Charles and Crown Princess Marie-Chantal all have beautiful fireplaces in their royal residences, which not only keep them warm, but also serve as a striking focal point of their living rooms. Here are a few of our favourites…

The Queen's Regency Room at Buckingham Palace

The Queen filmed her Christmas broadcast in the Regency Room

The fireplace in the Regency Room at Buckingham Palace appears to be more for decorative purposes, as it had a beautiful floral display positioned in front for the Queen's Christmas broadcast in 2016. It has a white stone surround and mantelpiece where more flowers, an antique clock, and a pair of matching lamps sit on top.

Prince Charles and Camilla's Morning Room at Clarence House

Prince Charles and Camilla often host official visitors in the Morning Room at Clarence House

The Morning Room at Clarence House is often where the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall host official visitors, and features a striking open fireplace at the centre, with a cast iron screen in front and a hearth with decorative detailing. A clock and several ornaments are positioned on top of the mantelpiece.

The Queen's saloon at Sandringham House

The royals congregate at Sandringham House over Christmas

The Queen congregates with her family in the saloon at Sandringham House over Christmas, and we can imagine it is particularly cosy and inviting during the winter thanks to the grand fireplace that sits at one end of the room, with carved wooden panelling overhead where decorative plates are on display.

Crown Princess Mette-Marit and Crown Prince Haakon's living room at Skaugum

Crown Princess Mette-Marit and Crown Prince Haakon's living room features a beautiful fireplace

The grey marble hearth and mantelpiece dominates one wall in Crown Princess Mette-Marit and Crown Prince Haakon's living room at their Oslo residence. It has a striking painting hanging overhead, while two sofas and an upholstered coffee table are positioned directly in front, as seen here when the couple hosted the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in 2018.

Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands' Blue Salon at Huis Ten Bosch

The fireplace sits at the centre of Queen Maxima's blue salon

The blue salon at Huis Ten Bosch looks like one of the cosiest places for Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander to relax with their children, thanks to its calming blue colour scheme and log burning fireplace with an ornate mantelpiece and large gilt mirror hanging overhead.

Prince William's office at Kensington Palace

Prince William has a grand fireplace in his home office

The Duke of Cambridge's home office setup is even better than you would expect! Prince William's desk is positioned in front of a beautiful open fireplace with a marble and carved wood mantelpiece, and gold mirror hanging on the wall above.

Princess Marie-Chantal's panelled library at her New York home

Princess Marie-Chantal's New York townhouse features a panelled library

When Crown Princess Marie-Chantal gave HELLO! an exclusive tour of her New York townhouse, there was one room that particularly stood out. The panelled library's walls are covered entirely with wooden panels, and features stunning designer furniture positioned around a beautiful cast iron open fireplace.

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia of Sweden's home, Drottningholm Palace

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia have a beautiful fireplace in Drottningholm Palace

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia are among the Swedish royal family members who live at Drottningholm Palace, which provided a beautiful backdrop for photos with their son Prince Alexander in May 2016. The marble fireplace is surrounded by ornate gilt mirrors and fine art, with a tapestry rug positioned in front and a dazzling chandelier hanging overhead.

