Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's stunning bedroom revealed inside £11.2million house

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have officially bought their first home together in Montecito, California, and photographs taken from former listings of the home while it was on the market have revealed a look at the couple's incredible bedroom.

When the property went up for sale in 2015, images showed the room is decorated with cream walls, high-shine hardwood flooring, and wooden panels running along the ceiling. There are two large windows with brown frames with window seats and brown and white cushions and cream curtains, and French doors leading out onto a terrace.

There is also a white concrete open log fireplace with a black cover in the room. The king-sized bed is dressed with white and green floral linen, matching a white and green patterned rug, and furniture includes a wooden desk with a coordinating chair and a cream desk lamp on top, and an additional chest of drawers showcasing a bunch of flowers. For lighting, the room has a chandelier hanging overhead, and two wall lights mounted above the fireplace.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have moved to Montecito with son Archie

According to TMZ, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex spent £11.2million on the property. In total, there are nine bedrooms and 16 bathrooms, as well as a separate guest house with two bedrooms and two bathrooms, which Harry and Meghan will no doubt make good use of for their family and friends.

Meghan's mother Doria will be able to use the guest house

The main house includes a library, an office, a spa with a separate dry and wet sauna, a gym, a games room, an arcade, a movie theatre, a wine cellar and a garage with space for five cars.

Outside, there is endless lawn space with a private playground for Meghan and Harry's son Archie, tiered rose gardens, a swimming pool, a tennis court, a tea house and a children's cottage.

Montecito in Santa Barbara is renowned for its secluded hillside estates that promise privacy, and thus have attracted several celebrity residents including Oprah Winfrey, Tom Cruise and Ellen DeGeneres, who own their own properties there.

