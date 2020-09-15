Princess Diana's stunning childhood home on the Queen's estate revealed amid £2million renovation The Princess of Wales was born at the property

Princess Diana was born on 1 July 1961 at Park House in Sandringham, Norfolk, a property on the Queen's estate. It was built in 1863 at the request of the then Prince of Wales (later Edward VII), before being converted into a three-star hotel especially for guests with disabilities in 1987, after the Queen gifted it to the Leonard Cheshire disability charity in 1983.

Princess Diana at Park House in Sandringham

In 2019, the charity took the decision to close the accommodation for a mass renovation costing £2million in order to increase the number of bedrooms and improve accessibility, and it remains closed after the coronavirus pandemic has slowed progress. Here's exactly how it looked before works began…

The building

The exterior of the building features exposed brown brick walls, white sash windows and balconies for a selection of rooms.

The living room

One of the reception rooms is decorated with cream walls and wooden floors, and features a large open fireplace.

The entrance hall

Access to the home is via a white arched door, which opens on to a hallway with high ceilings, white walls and tiled cream floors. An additional wooden fireplace is fitted at one side.

The bedroom

This bedroom is decorated with lilac floral walls and wooden floors. It also features its own en-suite bathroom, with checkered black and white flooring.

An alternative view of the bedroom revealed that it has a set of stairs in one corner, as well as views overlooking the grounds of the home.

Speaking of its refurbishment, Hugh Fenn, executive director of UK services at Leonard Cheshire said: "It will transform what we are currently able to offer guests, increasing capacity at the same time. There will be improvements made throughout the interior and grounds of the building that sensitively take account of its heritage. By making a considerable investment in its long-term future, the charity is aiming to make Park House Hotel an unrivalled destination for disabled guests and tourists."

