6 incredible features Prince Harry and Meghan's new home has that Frogmore Cottage doesn't The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's new home has everything they could ever need

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been settled into their new home in Montecito, California, for almost two months, after purchasing the property for an estimated £11.2million in July.

Since moving into their permanent US home, Prince Harry and Meghan have also been able to pay back the £2.4million of taxpayers' money spent on renovating their Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage.

MORE: Inside Harry and Meghan's new £11.2million home

The royal couple intend to keep the Grade II-listed property as their UK residence, but it couldn't be more different to their new home in the United States.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Prince Harry and Meghan reveal a glimpse at their new living room

Not only is Frogmore Cottage significantly smaller than Harry and Meghan's new home, it is also lacking some of the incredible amenities that no doubt drew them to their current residence.

Here are just six amazing features Harry, Meghan and their son Archie can enjoy at their new home that they don't have at Frogmore Cottage…

1. A swimming pool

Living in California means that Prince Harry and Meghan can take advantage of the warmer climate and make use of their own outdoor swimming pool. Located within the couple's 7.38-acre estate, former listing pictures have revealed that the pool is lined with sun loungers and parasols, and features an outdoor kitchen and dining area to one side.

RELATED: What it's really like inside Frogmore Cottage

Prince Harry and Meghan's new home has a swimming pool

2. A games room and bar

Prince Harry and Meghan will be able to entertain their celebrity friends in their very own billiards room, complete with its own bar. The room was previously set up with a poker table, snooker table, arcade machines and a jukebox, making it the ideal spot for the couple to relax and have fun with friends.

3. A wine cellar

Meghan is a big wine lover, so much so that she named her former lifestyle blog, The Tig, after her favourite Italian red wine, Tiganello. So she was no doubt drawn to the property by the fact that it boasts its very own wine cellar, where they can both store and sample their very own selection of fine wines.

READ: Meghan and more royals' favourite tipples

The couple have shared glimpses inside their new home on video calls

4. A play area

Lucky Archie will have free run of his own private outdoor play area, which is located within the gardens of Prince Harry and Meghan's new home. Photographs taken from former listings of the home showed how it has several slides, climbing frames and tunnels for the tot to play on.

MORE: When will Prince Harry and Meghan return to Frogmore Cottage

5. A tennis court

With Serena Williams among Meghan's closest friends, there's no doubt the couple's tennis court will be a popular addition to their new home. The tennis champion previously said she hoped her daughter Olympia will be like a "big sister" to Meghan and Harry's son Archie, adding that her daughter could "give tips to him" on how to play tennis when they're older. We'd love to see those tennis lessons taking place!

Harry and Meghan have kept Frogmore Cottage as their UK base

6. A guest house

Another benefit of the Duke and Duchess' new home is that it has its own guest house located within the grounds. It means that friends and family, including Meghan's mum Doria Ragland, could stay with the couple and also have their own space outside of the main home.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.