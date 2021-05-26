Meghan Markle and Prince Harry set for new neighbours Montecito is an A-list neighbourhood

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's home in Montecito, California is a popular neighbourhood among celebrities – so much so that Ellen DeGeneres is reportedly moving back into her old property three years after she sold it.

The talk show host and her wife Portia de Rossi previously lived in Rancho San Leandro, which they bought in 2017 for $7.2 million. One year later, they sold it to Tinder co-founder Sean Rad for $11 million, making a significant profit.

Ellen and Portia have now purchased the property once again for $14.3 million – and it is located next to Oprah Winfrey's Promised Land estate, with neighbours including Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Rob Lowe.

The original one-bedroom home was built around 1850, but several other buildings have been added since then. These include a two-story building with two bedrooms and three bathrooms, plus a three-car garage, a private office and a fitness centre. Set on six acres of land, the home also boasts equestrian amenities.

Inside, the rustic property features exposed wood beams, multicoloured tiles running up the stairs and large fireplaces.

Ellen and Portia have reportedly bought their former Montecito home

Ellen and Portia have owned several other properties in Montecito over the years. After moving out of Rancho San Leandro the first time, they bought the Salt Hill estate, a five-bedroom, 10-bathroom property that they only kept for about a year before moving on in 2020.

In 2007, they also flipped their mansion and sold it for $20 million, and the home later hosted Kim Kardashian’s wedding to Kris Humphries in 2011.

Ellen DeGeneres has owned several home in Montecito

Rob Lowe recently revealed that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relocation to the neighbourhood has "brought a lot of attention to my sleepy little town".

"Let me tell you something, once the royals move into your neighbourhood, the neighbourhood is never going to be the same," he told E! News.

"When Oprah moved in, that began the sort of resurgence of Montecito," he said, adding: "Now that the royals are here… the good news is property values go up, the bad news is the line is longer at Starbucks."

