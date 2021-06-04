When will Prince Harry return to Frogmore Cottage? The Duke of Sussex is currently staying in the US

In April, Prince Harry left his £11million US mansion to return to the UK for the funeral of the Duke of Edinburgh, his beloved grandfather, who passed away on 9 April. But when will the Duke of Sussex be back on British soil once again?

REVEALED: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's £11m family home is a fully-fledged hotel

While Prince Harry has made no official announcement about his transatlantic travel, there are a few very important events coming up which could draw him back across the pond.

Firstly, it is Prince William's birthday on the 21 June so perhaps a personal visit could be on the cards for this occasion. Although, it won't be until 2022 when Prince William has a big birthday, turning 40.

Another, perhaps more significant, occasion is happening on the 1 July on what would have been Princess Diana's 60th birthday, when a statue in her honour will be unveiled.

A Princess Diana statue will be unveiled on 1 July

It is believed it will be located within the Sunken Garden within Kensington Palace's grounds, and the brothers could both appear together to mark this poignant event.

Back in 2017, it was announced that William and Harry had chosen renowned artist Ian Rank-Broadley for the piece, known for his portrait of the Queen on British coins.

Meghan Markle is expecting the couple's second child

The one thing which may prevent Prince Harry from making a trip overseas this summer is the fact his wife Meghan Markle is due to give birth to their second child this summer.

When Prince Harry and Meghan left the UK, they left behind their first home with baby Archie, Frogmore Cottage. However, they still have this property as their official UK residence and Harry's cousin Princess Eugenie, along with her husband Jack Brooksbank and baby son called August, is currently living there.

Princess Eugenie currently lives at Frogmore Cottage

Frogmore Cottage will no doubt be a location that holds dear memories for Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, because not only was it their family home, but Frogmore House within the same grounds was the location for their amazing wedding celebrations in 2018.

