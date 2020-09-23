Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reveal a first look inside their incredible garden The couple made their first joint US TV appearance from their new home

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex marked two firsts as they joined TIME 100's primetime broadcast on Tuesday; not only was it the first time they had appeared together on US TV, but it also marked the first time they shared a look inside the garden at their new family home.

Prince Harry and Meghan sat on a wooden bench in their back garden to film for the television special, showing their expansive lawn that is lined with borders filled with shrubs and plants.

The video showed just a small corner of the royal couple's incredible gardens, which span 7.38 acres and are framed by trees including pines and cypresses.

Prince Harry and Meghan showcased their beautiful garden on their Time 100 appearance

Credit: Time/ Time 100

As well as their picturesque lawn area, Harry and Meghan's outdoor space also features a tennis court, an outdoor swimming pool, and a pergola-covered terrace for dining outdoors.

Their son Archie also benefits from having his own play area complete with multiple slides and a climbing frame, which he'll no doubt love to play on as he gets bigger.

The gardens at the front of the house, meanwhile, make for an aptly regal entrance with a gravel driveway, marble statues, and bushes that form a maze with wistful pink and yellow roses.

Prince Harry and Meghan's garden spans over seven acres

TMZ reported that Meghan and Harry spent £11.2million on their home, which they moved into in July. It has nine bedrooms and 16 bathrooms, as well as a separate guest house with two bedrooms and two bathrooms.

The main house also boasts a library, private office, a separate wet and dry sauna, a gym, a games room, an arcade, a movie theatre, a wine cellar, and a garage with space for five cars. What more could they want?!

