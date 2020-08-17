Amanda Holden's unbelievable living room revealed inside private home: see video

Amanda Holden lives in Surrey with her husband Chris Hughes and their two daughters Hollie and Alexa, and their home has what we can only describe as a living room of dreams. The Britain's Got Talent judge previously filmed a video from the space on Instagram as she spoke on the UK Top 40 Chart Show after releasing her first single.

SEE: Amanda Holden unveils secret room inside family home

It's decorated with moody blue walls and wooden floors, along with a black and white geometric print rug (similar to one from her QVC 'Bundleberry' collection available for £27 - £69). The sofa matches the deep blue walls and is furnished with dark green and black patterned cushions. There's a glass coffee table on the rug in front of the sofa where Amanda keeps house plants. Elsewhere, there's also a collection of musical equipment: a drum, a large speaker system and two guitars. The room has large glass doors that open out on to Amanda's dining room.

MORE: Inside Amanda Holden's jaw-dropping family kitchen

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden shares glimpse into front room

Back in February, Amanda showed a different view of the room in a video with her personal trainer as they prepared for a session. Next to her blue sofa, she has the same style in cream which is positioned to create an L shape, and there is a small side table behind the two where Amanda keeps a large table lamp with a cream shade. The back wall of the room is taken up entirely with large glass doors which lead out to the garden.

Amanda also has a second home in the Cotswolds, where her and her family have previously spent Christmas. They have spent the past few months at their home in Surrey since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, and so it is likely that they have hopes to visit their country property now that lockdown rules have lifted.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.