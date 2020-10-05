Goldie Hawn's son Oliver Hudson gets fans talking with latest photo of family home The Hollywood star shares Oliver and Kate Hudson with ex Bill Hudson

Oliver Hudson settled down to watch the Lakers vs Miami Heat game last week, and shared a photo of himself enjoying the match from inside his family home.

The actor took to Instagram to share a picture of himself with his feet up in his man cave, which featured exposed-brick walls and dim lighting, along with red checked armchairs.

What's more, the cosy room featured Christmas cushions, which didn't go unnoticed by his fans. "Love the Christmas decorations," one wrote, while another commented: "Christmas decorations??" A third added: "Is that a Santa pillow??"

Oliver has been spending the past few months between his homes in Los Angeles and Colorado, with wife Erinn Bartlett, and their three children, Bodhi, Wilder, and Rio.

In a recent interview with InStyle magazine, Oliver's mum revealed that they had all been spending a lot of lockdown together, and it sounds like they have been making the most of their quality time together.

Oliver Hudson inside his man cave - complete with Christmas cushions

"When I wake up, Kurt brings me coffee, which is just the sweetest, and it starts the day off great. I have my dogs in the bed with me, and I snuggle with them for a while," she said.

"We have breakfast with the kids and sit around and talk. And then I go on a bike ride with Kate [Hudson]. As scary as this time is, I try to savour every moment because I get to be with my family."

Goldie Hawn's son with his wife and children

Oliver's sister Kate Hudson also recently opened up about her time during the pandemic, and revealed that she had initially took it upon herself to have a word with her brother to make sure that he was looking after himself, as his routine in quarantine was very different to her own.

Chatting to Elle, the actress said: "[My routine] has probably been better than it's been in a long time.

Oliver at home with his daughter Rio

"I talked to my brother Oliver, [he] just went and started drinking like, every day. It was like a party for him.

"He was having Zoom drinks. And I was the opposite. I was like, 'Oliver, we need to build our immunity and be strong. We don't know what this is. We don't know what's going on.'

"So I think there's a nice balance there."

