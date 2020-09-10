Goldie Hawn films inside stunning home with Kurt Russell Kate Hudson's mother has the most incredible property

Goldie Hawn has shared a new video filmed inside her stunning home with Kurt Russell. The Hollywood actress took to Instagram with the clip, as she sang happy birthday to her son Oliver Hudson from her living room.

WATCH: Goldie Hawn shares video from inside beautiful living room

It's decorated with white walls and wooden floors, and furnished with an antique white wooden dresser at one side that acts as a drinks cabinet with a mirrored back, a matching white chair and side table, and a glass dining table and salmon pink suede armchair where Goldie sat.

There are also two plant pots in the room: a green floor plant in a black pot against one wall, and a pot of bright pink orchids on the table in front of Goldie.

Goldie and Kurt have also added a green and pink floral rug on the floor adjacent to the dresser.

She captioned the post, "To my first born @theoliverhudson… and what a day it was. I love you so [heart emojis]."

The couple own several properties including one in Manhattan and Vancouver, but have spent the coronavirus pandemic at their home in Los Angeles.

Goldie has a fireplace in her living room

They have shared several glimpses inside since, revealing another angle of their living room complete with a black marble fireplace, a yellow armchair and a flatscreen television mounted on the wall, as well as a second living room with a stone fireplace, blue and white patterned wallpaper, and a white marble coffee table.

Goldie and Kurt's second living room

They also have their own private home gym.

Goldie's private gym

Goldie shared a video inside during her workout, showing that it's equipped with everything from a mini trampoline to a spin bike, treadmill and a selection of free weights. It follows the same classic design as seen throughout the rest of the house, with arched French doors, and floor-length crushed velvet curtains.

