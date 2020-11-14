Kelly Ripa's short hairstyle gets fans talking The Live with Kelly and Ryan star has experimented with different hairstyles over the years

Kelly Ripa is renowned for her shoulder-length blonde hair, which she often wears down in a sleek, straight style.

But over the years, the Live with Kelly and Ryan star has experimented with many different looks, including an elongated bob.

The mother-of-three reminded fans of her chic hairstyle after sharing a throwback photo of herself with her Hope and Faith co-star Faith Ford on Instagram, and fans were quick to comment on her look.

One wrote: "Get that hairstyle back!" while another commented: "Love the short hair!" A third added: "Absolutely love that hair cut Kelly!"

During the COVID-19 lockdown Kelly kept fans updated with her hair maintenance, and just like everyone else, she had a go at cutting and dyeing her locks.

Kelly Ripa's fans loved her short bob in her latest Instagram photo

In April, the Hope and Faith star told viewers on Live with Kelly and Ryan: "I'm not going to lie, I cut my own hair.

"I used kitchen scissors. We obviously don't have haircutting scissors."

The Live with Kelly and Ryan star has been dyeing her hair during lockdown

The star was joined during the segment by husband Mark Consuelos, who admitted he was "ready to jump in" to save the situation if he needed to as he watched his wife at work.

Kelly has also used spray to cover grey roots while she was unable to visit a salon.

Kelly's husband Mark Consuelos loves her natural hair

She explained on the ABC daytime show: "Anyone that follows me on Instagram knows that this is sprayed, and you kind of see it forcing – it wants to show you, it wants you to see the reality," she said, spreading the hair on her scalp.

"Since I met you, you only dyed your grey," Mark told his wife.

Kelly and Mark with their three children

"I got to tell you that I see you in the morning and I think it looks beautiful. I like it. I'm looking forward to when it's just completely grey," he added.

The All My Children star eventually returned to work in the studio in New York, while Mark is now filming his show, Riverdale, in Vancouver.

