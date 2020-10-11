Kelly Ripa opens up about major lifestyle change her and Mark Consuelos made The Live with Kelly and Ryan star shares three children with the Riverdale actor

Kelly Ripa has a healthy lifestyle and works hard with a regular workout schedule, accompanied by a nutritious diet.

And what's more, the Live with Kelly and Ryan star, who turned 50 at the beginning of October, has never felt better.

MORE: Kelly Ripa's foyer in her New York townhouse will give you chills

The All My Children star puts this largely down to her decision to stop drinking alcohol three years ago, something her husband Mark Consuelos has also followed.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Kelly Ripa's children pay sweet tribute to famous mum

Talking to Parade about their lifestyle, Kelly said: "We laugh a lot. We live a healthy lifestyle. We did both quit drinking almost three years ago.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos gave up drinking three years ago

"Not that we were sitting around drinking day and night, but I think that there is something about clean living – maybe that's what did it. Maybe that's the difference."

MORE: Kelly Ripa's short hairstyle gets fans talking in latest photo

READ: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos announce exciting news

Kelly and Mark have a healthy diet, although at the weekends they enjoy treating themselves.

Talking to Bon Appetit, the mother-of-three revealed: "On Sunday, it's a full hot breakfast. They're not fat-free, but they're delicious."

The celebrity couple back in 2017 before giving up alcohol

The star does watch what she eats though when it comes to the week, and told Good Housekeeping that her dinners typically consist of salad or soup.

MORE: Kelly Ripa shares show-stopping swimsuit selfie

"At dinner, I eat a ton of vegetables – and a salad, soup, or a light piece of fish," she said.

"I try not to have too much cheese or too many high-fat foods, even though I love them.

Kelly and Mark enjoyed spending quality time together during the pandemic

"I would love nothing more than to have pizza and French fries every day, but I try to limit those treats to once a week."

READ: Kelly Ripa shares gorgeous pool photo inside garden in the Hamptons

As well as eating well, Kelly works out seven days a week. She told People: "So much of my life has been devoted to having the perfect diet, having excellent nutrition, having a fitness routine I can get behind and practice every day, and I do.

Kelly and Mark with their three children

"I exercise seven days a week. I rarely have a cheat day, diet-wise." Kelly and Mark have been keeping up their healthy lifestyle during the pandemic, and enjoyed living with each other for the longest period of time in ages throughout the lockdown.

Typically, Mark travelled for work, and now that the restrictions have eased, the actor has returned to Vancouver to film for the latest series of Riverdale.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.