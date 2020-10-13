﻿
halloween-window-decs

9 amazing Halloween window decor ideas to create your own haunted house

From Halloween lights to spooky spider webs

Carla Challis

Even if you're not going to any Halloween parties or have cancelled your kids trick or treating for 2020, you can still get into the spooky spirit, big time – by decorating your house, Halloween style.

This is the year to go all out with your Halloween décor, and your windows are the perfect showcase for all things eerie. We're talking bloody handprints, scary spiders hanging, Halloween lights and pumpkins aplenty.

Heck, there's even Halloween window projectors to really give your friends a fright! Show your neighbours that Halloween 2020 is definitely not cancelled in your household with these marvellously menacing Halloween window decorations.

halloween-handprints

Freak out your street with these absolutely frightening – and scarily realistic - window stickers.

Bloody Handprint and Footprint Stickers, from 99p, eBay

halloween-led

Want to REALLY impress? Put on a show with your own projector, which beams ghosts and ghouls onto your windows.

LED Halloween Laser, £16.59, eBay

witches-hats

We love these colourful witches hats to light up a window.

5pc Light Up Witches Hats, £9.99, eBay

pumpkins

Pop your pumpkins outside and leave these LED pumpkins on your windowsill instead.

LED Pumpkins, 99p, eBay

ghost-hands

These window stickers look eerily real! That's something to frighten the delivery drivers with...

Ghost Hand Window Sticker, £1.49 each, eBay

ghost-stickers

For something a little more family-friendly, these monster stickers are super cute – little kids will LOVE them.

Kids Halloween Window Stickers, £4.95, eBay

skeletons

Why not hang these frightening fellas in your window?

Hanging Chained Skeleton, £8.99, eBay

balloons

You could create your own balloon arch with a Halloween twist, with these glow-in-the-dark bat balloons.

Halloween Balloons, £4.35 for a pack of six, eBay

webbing

Or grab a load of this realistic spider's web to decorate your window with.

Spider's Webbing, £2.89, eBay

