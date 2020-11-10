We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas and as lovely as it can be to get a real tree, the upkeep and mess from dropping pine needles can be off-putting for some. If you're fed up of reaching for the hoover, rest assured, there are a growing number of realistic artificial trees available to shop right now on the high street! Whether you're looking for a pre-lit twinkling tree or a slimmer model to fit a modest space, a brightly coloured alternative or an Inst-worthy ombre-style tree, take a look at our festive roundup. These are the best artificial Christmas trees from Marks & Spencer, John Lewis and more...

RELATED: 11 best Christmas decorations you can buy on eBay – from tree ornaments to garlands

SHOP: 25 best Christmas lights that will make your friends and neighbours jealous

The best 6ft snowy artificial Christmas tree

This snow-kissed tree is the perfect focal point for all of your Christmas decorations. Thanks to Marks & Spencer's Memory Branch technology, you don't need to worry about rearranging the snowy limbs of this 6ft show-stopper – everything will quite literally fall into place.

6ft Snowy Christmas Tree, £49.50, Marks & Spencer

The best noble artificial Christmas tree

We're in love with this larger than life noble spruce which stands at 7ft tall. Easy to assemble, it's fully equipped with integrated light connections so that after slotting your tree together and switching it on at the wall socket, the sparkling white lights will bring festive cheer into your living room!

7ft Lit Noble Christmas Tree, £140, Marks & Spencer

The best pink artificial Christmas tree

Go wild and change up your colour scheme this Christmas! We're in love with this pink tree from Homebase, it would look so chic teamed with white and silver ornaments.

7ft Rosewood Pine Blush Pink Christmas Tree, £140, Homebase

The best traditional artificial Christmas tree

You can never go wrong with a traditional green fir. Wayfair is selling this classic Christmas tree for just £37.99 – talk about a bargain!

Balsam Green Fir Artificial Christmas Tree, £37.99, Wayfair

The best white artificial Christmas tree

Want something a little bit different this year? Wayfair's White Artificial Christmas Tree is absolutely stunning, and it's adorned with the prettiest pink fibre optic lights.

White Artificial Christmas Tree, £66.99, Wayfair

The best snowy artificial Christmas tree

Pre-lit with 400 pure white lights, this gorgeous green tree certainly makes a statement thanks to its dense and realistic snow-covering.

Pre-Lit Snowy Spruce Christmas Tree 7ft, £299, John Lewis

The best rainbow artificial Christmas tree

Feeling extra? Opt for this Pop Art themed tree which shimmers with 435 multi-coloured RGB LED lights. You can even control the effects by using the Twinkly™ mobile app!

Twinkly Rainbow Pre-lit Christmas Tree 7ft, £599, John Lewis

The best grey artificial Christmas tree

Wayfair's grey tree is the definition of Instagrammable! The ultimate centrepiece for your living room or hallway, it's sure to turn heads thanks to its non-traditional colour scheme and ombre effect.

Grey Artificial Christmas Tree with Clear/White Lights, £44.99, Wayfair

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.