Anne Hathaway shares rare glimpse inside family home and talks sons Jonathan and Jack

Anne Hathaway has opened up about her family life in a rare interview ahead of her starring role in The Witches.

The Princess Diaries star appeared on Monday's Live with Kelly and Ryan via video link from inside her cosy living room in California.

Anne sat in front of an exposed brick wall lined with family photographs as she gushed over her two young sons, Jonathan, four, and Jack, ten months.

VIDEO: Anne Hathaway talks about parenthood

"Now I have a beautiful almost 11-month-old boy, but I was pregnant when I made The Witches, so technically he's all over that performance," Anne told hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.

Anne was then asked how Jonathan had been coping with having a baby brother. "No coping, just love. Now Jack's big enough to wrestle with, and that's brought a new element to their relationship that's really cute," she said.



Anne shares her two children with husband, businessman Adam Shulman. The family split their time between California and the Upper West Side in New York, and the actress is notoriously private about her family life.



Like many other celebrities, Anne chooses not to share photos of her children on social media.

In a rare interview about her personal life in 2013, the actress told Vogue that she planned to go with the flow when it comes to motherhood, saying: "The kind of mother I'll be depends on the kind of children I have."

When the star announced her pregnancy with Jack in 2019, she shared a heartfelt post on Instagram, in which she spoke out about her struggles conceiving.



She wrote: "For everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies. Sending you extra love."

The mother-of-two also told Daily Mail that she felt "tormented" whenever she saw pregnant women while she was trying for another baby.

She said: "Each time I was trying to get pregnant and it wasn’t going my way, someone else would manage to conceive. I knew intellectually that it didn’t happen just to torment me, but, to be honest, it felt a little bit like it did."

