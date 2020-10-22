Anne Hathaway shares epic selfie with multi-coloured ringlets - and fans are convinced it's not her The actress has two children

Anne Hathaway is known for her beautiful raven-hair, so when she shared a photo of herself on Instagram with rainbow-coloured ringlets fans questioned if it was even her.

The Hollywood star, 37, posted a throwback childhood picture where she's dressed as a witch, wearing a clown wig and big, black hat.

Anne captioned it, "how it started" and shared another image of herself in the upcoming movie The Witches and wrote, "how it's going."

MORE: Anne Hathaway is bald and covered in scars after undergoing transformation for movie role

Loading the player...

WATCH: Anne Hathaway looks terrifying in behind-the-scenes footage from The Witches movie

Her followers wrote adoring comments calling her throwback photo "cute" and "adorable" while others asked: "Is that really you?"

Anne recently shocked fans by sharing her scary transformation for the Roald Dahl film adaptation.

She looked unrecognisable in behind-the-scenes footage in which she was bald and covered in scars.

MORE: Inside Anne Hathaway's former NY penthouse

SEE: Anne Hathaway opens the doors to her California home

Anne looked cute in a clown wig and witches hat

Anne's fans said they were "traumatised" by her terrifying appearance but also couldn't wait to see the movie.

In the clip she shared on Instagram she teased her followers by asking: "What has a witch ever done to you?"

Before continuing: "Here's the thing you need to know about witches. They're real. They're here. And they live amongst us."

The Devil Wears Prada actress stars alongside Octavia Spencer, Stanley Tucci, and Jahzir Kadeem in the film.

GALLERY: 7 celebrities nailing the pillow challenge - including Anne Hathaway

Anne in The Witches movie

Anjelica Huston played Anne’s character of the Grand High Witch in the original 1990 movie.

The remake had its release date in early October pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It will now be premiere in the US on HBO Max on 22 October and fans outside of the USA will be able to catch it in theatres on the same date.

In addition to Anne's busy work schedule, she’s also a doting mum-of-two.

She shares Jonathan, four, and Jack, 11 months, with her husband Adam Schulman, who she has been happily married to since 2012.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.