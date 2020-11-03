Gwen Stefani reveals wild and wacky decor inside family home The singer lives with fiancé Blake Shelton and her three boys

When it comes to home decor Gwen Stefani takes a walk on the wild side!

The singer gave fans a look inside her home during a virtual interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live over the summer and in the process, everyone got to see her very bold choice of wallpaper.

Gwen's quirky sense of style shone through as the walls were covered in snakeskin print paper, which she managed to make look effortlessly cool.

The Hollaback Girl hitmaker, 51 - who recently got engaged to Blake Shelton - still managed to stand out against the animalistic backdrop, by wearing one of her signature tracksuits.

She'd opted for pink, red and white, which matched the candles and flowers behind her too.

Gwen chatted to stand-in host Dua Lipa, 24, about the COVID-19 lockdown, revealing she had spent it at Blake's Oklahoma ranch, along with her three boys, Kingston, 14, Zuma, eleven and Apollo, six.

Gwen chatted to Dua Lipa who was guest-hosting the show

At the time Dua slipped up by calling Blake, 44 Gwen's "husband" but she didn’t seem to mind and said it sounded "cool". Which now makes perfect sense because they're set to wed.

While Gwen and Blake love life in Los Angeles they also enjoy the completely different way they live when on the ranch.

Gwen's wallpaper stood out

Gwen told the British songstress that during quarantine they were surrounded by "exotic animals", which was in stark contrast to where Gwen grew up in Orange County, California.

"Our nature was the beach," she said. "So to be able to be in Oklahoma and experience a ranch kind of vibe was something I never really had. It's been great, amazing."

In fact, things have gone from strength to strength for Gwen and Blake who are now planning their nuptials.

They announced their engagement on Instagram and fans were thrilled.

