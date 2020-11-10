Inside Jennifer Lopez's huge kitchen in Bel Air mansion – filled with family photos The Jenny from the Block hitmaker owns a $28million mansion in Los Angeles

Jennifer Lopez has an impressive property portfolio and owns a number of homes across the United States.

And for the past few weeks, the Jenny from the Block hitmaker has been staying in Los Angeles with fiancé Alex Rodriguez and her twins Emme and Max, 12.

The award-winning singer has been staying in her incredible $28million Bel Air mansion, which boasts everything from a downstairs pub to a 30-seat screening room.

VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez and her family have a dance party in the basement

And on Monday, the mother-of-two shared a glimpse inside the luxury property after posting a photo from her huge kitchen.

J-Lo's kitchen has a monochrome colour theme and features an island, creating extra space in the area.

Jennifer Lopez shared a glimpse inside her kitchen in Bel Air

There are family photos displayed on the units, and as expected from the healthy star, numerous bowls filled with fruit.

Jennifer had shared the photo on social media after receiving a beautiful bouquet of flowers from Alex.

The Hustlers star's home also features a library, an infinity pool and a separate guest house, as well as an outside bar area with a barbeque, and even a amphitheatre which seats 100 people, ideal for impromptu performances from J-Lo and her daughter Emme, who is following in her famous mum's footsteps as a talented singer.

J-Lo and Alex Rodriguez with their children

Jennifer also has an eight-bedroom house in the Hamptons, where she spent a lot of the summer, and two homes in Miami, where she spent the majority of the lockdown with her family before the travel restrictions were lifted.

The star also owns a luxury penthouse in Manhattan, which boasts four bedrooms and six and a half bathrooms spread over two floors.

The penthouse is in the exclusive The Whiteman building, where other famous residents include former First Daughter Chelsea Clinton.

J-Lo and her family at their home in Miami

Jennifer's daughter Emme recently gave fans a glimpse inside her bedroom in the penthouse while taking part in virtual interviews to promote her debut book, Lord Help Me.

The pre-teen revealed that she shared her room there with her twin brother.

