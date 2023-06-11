Jennifer Lopez opens the doors into her multi-million dollar palatial home – and it will make your eyes water

Jennifer Lopez delighted her fans as she celebrated the success of her movie The Mother becoming one of Netflix's Top 10 most-watched films of all time.

In an Instagram video, she shared the exciting news while inadvertently offering a sneak peek into her and Ben Affleck's luxurious new home.

While J.Lo's husband, Ben Affleck, was not seen in the video, fans couldn't help but be captivated by the stunning details of her surroundings.

The choice of neutral décor and a selection of plants caught the attention of many, turning the video into an unintentional house tour.

Fans praised the beautiful aesthetics, with one commenter noting: "Cannot focus on anything other than the unintentional house tour that was happening." Another fan reacted: "Where you belong, Motha! The new house looks beautiful, by the way."

Jennifer Lopez opens the doors into her multi-million dollar palatial home

Amidst the excitement, some fans couldn't help but wonder about Ben Affleck's absence. Questions arose about why he was not there to celebrate the milestone with his wife. As the couple approaches their first anniversary, having tied the knot in a surprise Vegas wedding on July 16, 2022, they have been actively searching for their dream home.

According to reports, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck acquired a mansion developed by Gala Asher in the Los Angeles mountains above Beverly Hills, reportedly worth nearly $61 million.

The transaction was completed within a week, with the couple negotiating nearly $15 million below the initial asking price of $75 million. The property, known as the 'Wallingford estate,' sits on a sprawling 5-acre promontory and boasts an impressive 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms.

© Ruby Real Estate The 'Wallingford estate' — prides itself on an impressive 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms.

The mansion, recently reconstructed and expanded, offers lavish amenities including a 12-car garage capable of accommodating up to 80 vehicles. It also features an indoor sports complex, a 5,000 square-foot guest penthouse, a caretaker's house, and a two-bedroom guardhouse.

Jennifer can indulge in a full gym, basketball and pickleball courts, and a boxing ring within the indoor sports facility. Other highlights include a sports lounge, a bar, a full-service hair and nail salon, a home theater, a wine cellar, a whiskey lounge, and sauna and massage rooms.

An infinity edge pool graces the property, providing picturesque views of the surroundings. Accessible through two private gated entrances, the mansion exudes privacy and luxury. The couple was represented by Brett Lawyer, known for working with celebrities like Katy Perry and Madonna, during the sale. Ginger Glass from Compass represented the seller.

© Ruby Real Estate The estate is home to 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms

Recently, the couple's new home was a hive of activity as furniture was transported and arranged on the premises. With several vehicles parked outside and rugs, flowers, and furnishings being unloaded, the house was taking shape. The couple, affectionately referred to as 'Bennifer,' had previously withdrawn from escrow on three properties before finding their ideal home.

During their search, they considered a $64 million mansion in Pacific Palisades, which they ultimately decided against for undisclosed reasons. They also explored a $34.5 million property in the same area. In the meantime, they found comfort in Australian billionaire James Packer's $60 million Beverly Hills mansion, which they rented. Jennifer also had her stunning Bel Air mansion, complete with a downstairs pub and a 30-seat screening room, where they resided.

© Ruby Real Estate The home nestled in the hills of Beverley Hills is outstanding

Currently, Jennifer's Bel Air mansion is listed for sale at a staggering $42 million. The property boasts a library, an infinity pool, a separate guest house, an outdoor bar area with a barbecue, and even an amphitheatre that can accommodate 100 people, perfect for impromptu performances by J.Lo and her talented daughter Emme.

Meanwhile, Ben Affleck owns a lavish mansion in Savannah, Georgia, where the couple held their wedding ceremony after their spontaneous Las Vegas celebration surrounded by loved ones.

© thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez take a walk round the neighbourhood with daughter Emmy

Jennifer also owns an eight-bedroom house in the Hamptons, where she spent much of the summer, as well as two homes in Miami, where she and her family spent most of the lockdown before travel restrictions eased. Additionally, J.Lo owns a luxurious penthouse in Manhattan, boasting four bedrooms and six and a half bathrooms spread over two floors.

