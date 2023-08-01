Jennifer Lopez lets fans inside her incredible new $61million home

In the glorious spirit of her larger-than-life personality, Jennifer Lopez decided one day wasn't enough to celebrate her 54th birthday.

Instead, she dedicated the entire month of July to the festivities, as reflected by her recent Instagram posts, replete with images of her dancing on tables, striking poses in bikinis, and giving an exclusive peek into her magnificent new home.

The opening picture of the Instagram carousel flaunts Jennifer's dazzling new residence. She is captured in full celebration mode, dancing atop an opulent table in a radiant metallic gown, amidst a crowd of jubilant partygoers.

In subsequent images, the star poses elegantly in her backless dress, cocktail in hand, within the sprawling grounds of the property. Later images reveal a wardrobe shift, with Jennifer flaunting a black string bikini and chic fedora, set against the property's stunning backdrop.

Earlier this year, Jennifer provided her Instagram followers with a sneak peek into the lavish residence she shares with Ben Affleck.

© Instagram J-Lo dances on the table in her glorious new home

Although Ben doesn't make an appearance in the video, fans were enthralled by the breathtaking details of the duo's new home.

The property's neutral decor and an assortment of greenery caught everyone's eye, unintentionally turning the clip into a house tour.

Fans lauded the impressive aesthetics. One comment read, "Cannot focus on anything other than the unintentional house tour that was happening." Another admirer wrote: "Where you belong, Motha! The new house looks beautiful, by the way."

© Instagram J-Lo showcases the stunning grounds of her property

According to reports, the couple purchased a mansion developed by Gala Asher, nestled in the Los Angeles mountains above Beverly Hills.

The reported price of the home is a whopping $61 million. The pair managed to negotiate nearly $15 million off the original asking price of $75 million, and the transaction was completed within a week.

Dubbed the 'Wallingford estate,' the property sprawls over five acres and boasts a generous 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms.

© Instagram J-Lo's surroundings to her new home are stunning

The recently expanded and refurbished mansion comes packed with extravagant amenities like a 12-car garage with a capacity for 80 vehicles, an indoor sports complex, a 5,000 square-foot guest penthouse, a caretaker's house, and a two-bedroom guardhouse.

Within the sports complex, Jennifer can enjoy a full gym, basketball and pickleball courts, and a boxing ring.

Jennifer Lopez shares glimpse of lavish new home

The home also includes a sports lounge, a bar, a full-service hair and nail salon, a home theater, a wine cellar, a whiskey lounge, sauna and massage rooms. An infinity edge pool adorns the property, offering panoramic views of the surroundings, and two private gated entrances ensure utmost privacy and luxury.

During their hunt for the perfect home, the couple considered a $64 million mansion in Pacific Palisades but ultimately decided against it. They also explored a $34.5 million property in the same area.

© thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Jennifer Lopez has a real eye for interior design

Meanwhile, they found temporary comfort in Australian billionaire James Packer's $60 million Beverly Hills mansion, which they rented.

Jennifer's current portfolio includes her stunning Bel Air mansion, complete with a downstairs pub and a 30-seat screening room. It's now on the market for an impressive $42 million.

© thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Jennifer Lopez is seen shopping at an interior store

The estate features a library, an infinity pool, a separate guest house, an outdoor bar area with a barbecue, and even an amphitheatre that can accommodate 100 people—perfect for spontaneous performances by Jennifer and her talented daughter, Emme.

Additionally, Ben owns a lavish mansion in Savannah, Georgia, where the couple celebrated their wedding after a spontaneous Las Vegas ceremony.

Jennifer also owns an eight-bedroom house in the Hamptons, where she spent much of the summer, two homes in Miami, where she and her family spent the lockdown before travel restrictions eased, and a luxurious penthouse in Manhattan that boasts four bedrooms and six and a half bathrooms spread over two floors.