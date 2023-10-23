Ben Affleck and ex Jennifer Garner reunite for special family occasion with kids Samuel and Violet

In a heartwarming display of unity, Ben Affleck and his ex-wife Jennifer Garner came together for their son Samuel's basketball game, held at the Santa Monica Family YMCA.

The bond between families is resilient, and the two Hollywood A-listers continue to prove that family always comes first.

Emerging from the gymnasium, Ben, known globally for his role in Gone Gir, and Jennifer, his equal in star power, were immersed in conversation, creating a harmonious scene as they navigated the logistics of their kids spending quality time with their dad. Samuel, 11, and Violet Affleck, 17, undoubtedly cherish these moments of togetherness.

The ambiance was laid-back, yet the charisma of the two-time Oscar winner Ben was unmistakable.

© BG004/Bauer-Griffin Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck have mastered co-parenting despite being divorced since 2018

He casually showed off his basketball prowess, spinning the ball on his fingertips, even as Jennifer and Samuel shared a heartfelt embrace.

Outfitted in a 'Jerry Remy Fight Club' T-shirt paired with light-wash jeans, Ben was the epitome of casual sophistication. Completing his look was a reusable Gatorade bottle tucked into a black backpack.

© Getty Images Ben Affleck and son Samuel speak at the Ruffles Celebrity Game during the 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend

Jennifer, exuding her signature elegance, looked effortlessly stylish. She wore a mint green cropped sweater layered over a classic white tee, complemented by denim. Her accessories were subtle yet chic - black sunglasses, a gleaming silver necklace, and studded sandals.

Their daughter, Violet, mirrored her mother's grace. With college applications reportedly on her horizon, she looked every bit the young adult in a black and white patterned maxi dress, softened with a light pink cardigan.

Ben and Jennifer were seen in Ben's car

As the duo prepared to part ways, Jennifer enveloped her children in another embrace, a testament to the deep bond they share. The kids then trailed behind Ben, heading towards his car.

Earlier in the week, Ben and Jennifer were spotted in Los Angeles, hinting at the close relationship they maintain.

© Getty Images Jennifer Garner shares son Samuel, 11, with her ex-husband Ben Affleck

They were seen getting into Ben's sleek black Mercedes-Benz, further fuelling admiration for their co-parenting rapport.

This wasn't an isolated instance, either. In a candid shot from a few days prior, Jennifer was seen comforting Ben, her arm around him, as he rested his head on her shoulder - a gentle reminder of their shared history.

The two first crossed paths on the sets of films like Pearl Harbor and Daredevil. Jennifer's previous matrimonial alliance with Scott Foley lasted from 2000 to 2004.

Post that chapter, she found love with Ben. The backdrop to their wedding was the picturesque Turks And Caicos in 2005.

The following years saw their family blossom with the birth of Violet, and subsequently, Seraphina in 2009 and Samuel in 2012. However, in 2015, the couple went their separate ways, finalizing their divorce three years later. Ben went on to marry on-off former girlfriend Jennifer Lopez in 2022.