Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck splash out $60million on lavish 12-bedroom mansion

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have finally discovered their dream residence in the ritzy neighborhood of Beverly Hills, after an extensive search that spanned nearly a year.

The happily married pair reportedly paid a whopping $60.85million in cash for the lavish 46,000 square-foot mansion, as reported and pictured in TMZ.

Strikingly, the transaction was completed within a week, with Jennifer and Ben managing to negotiate nearly $15million below the $75million asking price.

Interestingly, the house was initially placed on the market in 2018 with a hefty price tag of $135million, but that was cut nearly by half when it was re-listed this year.

© Getty Images Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have spent $60million on their new Beverley Hills pad

ALSO POPULAR: Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively's eldest daughter James makes rare public appearance and she is so grown up

Nestled on a sprawling 5-acre promontory, the estate — endearingly called the 'Wallingford estate' — prides itself on an impressive 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms.

The listing points out that the property was 'recently reconstructed and expanded,' and it showcases a 12-car garage with parking that can accommodate up to 80 vehicles.

Adding to the allure, the mansion includes a unique indoor sports complex, a sizable 5,000 square-foot guest penthouse, a house designated for the caretaker, and a two-bedroom guardhouse within its premises.

The indoor sports facility equips Jennifer with a full gym and even courts for basketball, pickleball, and a boxing ring. A sports lounge and a bar complement these sports facilities.

© thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez take a walk round the neighbourhood with daughter Emmy

MORE: Jennifer Lopez, Oprah Winfrey & Kim Kardashian are the ultimate ‘glam squad’ goals

The mansion houses a full-service hair and nail salon, a home theater, wine cellar, whiskey lounge, and even sauna and massage rooms.

An infinity edge pool situated behind the main house offers a picturesque view of the surroundings. The property can be accessed through two private, gated entrances.

The couple was represented by Brett Lawyer, known for his work with stars like Katy Perry and Madonna, during the sale. On the other hand, the seller was represented by Ginger Glass from Compass.

As of Wednesday, the new home of Jennifer and Ben was abuzz with activity as loads of furniture was being transported into the premises.

© Ruby Real Estate The 'Wallingford estate' — prides itself on an impressive 12 bedrooms and 24 bathrooms.

Several vehicles were parked outside the entrance, and various rugs, flowers, and furnishings were being unloaded and arranged.

The duo, fondly referred to as 'Bennifer', had previously withdrawn from escrow on three properties while vigorously hunting for their perfect house.

In March, the glamorous couple changed their mind on a $64 million mansion in Pacific Palisades. The reason behind this decision remains unclear.

Their home search had also led them to a $34.5 million property, also in the Pacific Palisades area.

Jennifer Lopez celebrates special anniversary inside Bel Air home

While Jennifer and Ben were in search of their new home, they were comfortably residing in Australian billionaire James Packer's $60 million Beverly Hills mansion, which they had rented.

They were also staying in Jen’s incredible Bel Air mansion, which boasts everything from a downstairs pub to a 30-seat screening room.

The apartment is currently being listed for sale, having been listed for a jaw-dropping $42million.

The Hustlers star's home also features a library, an infinity pool and a separate guest house, as well as an outside bar area with a barbeque, and even an amphitheatre which seats 100 people, ideal for impromptu performances from J-Lo and her child Emme, who is following in their famous mum's footsteps as a talented singer.

Ben has his own lavish mansion in Savannah, Georgia, where the two got married after their impromptu ceremony and celebration in Las Vegas surrounded by friends and family.

© thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin Jennifer Lopez is quite a property mogul

Jennifer also has an eight-bedroom house in the Hamptons, where she spent a lot of the summer, and two homes in Miami, where she spent the majority of the lockdown with her family before the travel restrictions were lifted.

The star also owns a luxury penthouse in Manhattan, which boasts four bedrooms and six and a half bathrooms spread over two floors.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.