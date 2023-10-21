Jennifer Lopez looks incredible in cropped sequin vest and white satin maxi skirt

Jennifer Lopez never fails to enchant the spotlight, and her latest appearance at the Brunello Cucinelli dinner in Los Angeles was no exception.

The event, held at the famed Chateau Marmont, witnessed the 54-year-old superstar seamlessly blend elegance with glamour.

Clad in a shimmery gray sequined vest paired with a flowing white satin skirt, Jennifer's attire was both regal and striking.

She enhanced the look by draping an oversized white blazer over her shoulders. This harmonized beautifully with her cropped, deep-neck top. Her brunette hair, playfully arranged in a chic, messy updo, had soft curls framing her radiant face.

Daintily accessorizing, Jennifer's white manicured hands were frequently seen holding a sleek black evening clutch.

© WWD Jennifer Lopez at the Brunello Cucinelli Dinner

Adding a dose of sparkle, she wore layers of glittering chokers, which seamlessly complemented her attire. Makeup-wise, she chose a sultry eyeshadow, combined with a coral blush and a timeless nude lip.

Apart from her breathtaking appearance at the Brunello Cucinelli dinner, Jennifer also treated her fans to a visual feast the next day.

© WWD Jennifer Lopez looks incredible in her stylish outfit

She shared a series of snapshots where she indulged in a high tea session with luxury lingerie brand, Intimissimi. Here, Jennifer looked effortlessly classy, wearing a black blazer adorned with white florals.

The blazer, slightly unbuttoned at the bottom, teased a glimpse of a black lace bralette beneath. A matching miniskirt with floral buttons completed this chic ensemble.

Another notable look from her carousel post saw Jennifer beneath a pink floral archway, sporting a sheer white top with a voluminous skirt.

© WWD Jennifer Lopez is known for her incredible style

The link between Jennifer and Intimissimi isn't just tea. The music sensation has recently collaborated with the Italian brand to unveil her inaugural lingerie capsule collection, aptly titled This Is Me... Now – resonating with her forthcoming album's name. Considering Jennifer's renowned dedication to fitness and well-being, this partnership felt organically fitting.

Speaking of health and wellness, Jennifer, in the past, shared her dietary philosophies with People. In a 2016 interview, she conveyed the essence of balance in her diet. "I've learned the importance of maintaining a healthier diet," she shared, adding that moderation is crucial. "I still eat some of the foods I love... I don't deprive myself."

© David M. Benett/Getty Jennifer Lopez attends the Ralph Lauren SS24 runway show during New York Fashion Week

On a deeper note, Jennifer recently expressed her vulnerabilities about body image post-pregnancy. While honoring her trainer, Tracy Anderson, at the Daytime Beauty Awards, she candidly discussed the insecurities she felt after the birth of her twins.

"I called her at a time when I was feeling insecure and uncertain, wondering if I would ever get back to how I was before," Jennifer reflected, emphasizing the emotions many new mothers grapple with.