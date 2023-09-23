Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's stunning former rental goes on the market for $85 million

In the lavish enclaves of Beverly Hills, California, a home graced by the presence of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez is preparing to mesmerize the real estate market with an $85 million price tag.

The couple had once rented this sumptuous estate before purchasing their own sanctuary in May for $61 million, reveals Santiago Arana of The Agency. Santiago, holding the listing alongside Jade Mills of Coldwell Banker Realty, delineates the opulence contained within this illustrious residence.

However, the legacy of this home transcends the recent rendezvous with Ben and Jennifer. The estate had earlier been the dwelling of Hollywood stalwarts Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman, who were the proprietors of this abode for nearly two decades, eventually parting with it in 2015, the property records detail.

In 2018, Australian billionaire James Packer acquired the estate for an approximate $65 million. James, the progeny of the late media tycoon Kerry Packer, is renowned for his familial ties to Australian casino giant Crown Resorts and his erstwhile romantic liaison with the singing sensation Mariah Carey.

© Instagram Jennifer Lopez's rental is on the market

Sprawling over an impressive 32,000 square feet and cradled in approximately 1.3 acres of land, the estate encapsulates the grandiosity of its lineage. The residence, whose foundations were laid around 1930, has witnessed extensive refurbishments, yet it preserves DeVito's original movie screening room. In this unique space, a mechanized wall ascends to segregate the theater from the adjoining entertainment alcove.

A plethora of luxurious amenities embellish the estate, including a sophisticated fitness room, a distinguished wine cellar, a wood-paneled cigar room, and a dynamic game room, outfitted with a bar and billiards.

The exterior allure comprises a magnificent outdoor pool and spa, an exquisite poolhouse, and an elegant outdoor dining region coupled with an al fresco kitchen. The automotive enthusiast finds solace in two garages, one equipped for six cars, inclusive of three car lifts, and another designed for two cars.

© thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin New home of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez in Beverly Hills

James has notably invested in enhancing the estate post-acquisition, focusing on landscaping enhancements, theater upgrades, and assorted aesthetic refinements.

Despite a noticeable slowdown in luxury home sales nationwide, both Santiago and Jade are optimistic about this property’s appeal, attributing it to its prime Beverly Hills location and exemption from the new Los Angeles mansion tax.

© Pierre Suu Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have moved into a $61 million house in Beverly Hills

Jade Mills, reflecting on the current market dynamics, stated to WSJ: “The market in general is good—maybe not great, but it is good,” emphasizing the positive movement of properties with the right price alignment.

Meanwhile, Ben and Jennifer's newly acquired dwelling is nestled within Wallingford Estates, a gated commune, offering a staggering 38,000 square feet of living expanse.

© Instagram Jennifer Lopez's new home

This Beverly Hills estate, laden with Hollywood reminiscences and architectural magnificence, stands as a testament to luxury living. It is a confluence of historical charm and modern opulence, making it a coveted possession in the high-end real estate panorama.

Its trajectory, from being the abode of notable Hollywood personalities to being part of a billionaire's portfolio, adds layers of intriguing narratives, while its meticulously designed spaces and upgraded amenities speak to its contemporary appeal