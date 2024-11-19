7 best Christmas candles - tried, tested & feelin' festive

Christmas is almost upon us, and you know what that means, don't you?! It's time to light your Christmas candle. You see, Christmas candles are totally different from any other candle. This is one you save for when you're feeling the the magic of Christmas. You're watching Love Actually for the 1000th time, or you might have a cup of hot chocolate and a tin of Quality Street on your lap.
And then there's the scent. A Christmas candle smells of, well, Christmas; we're talking cinnamon, log fires, pine needles and cedar wood (they're just my personal faves). Whether it goes with your home decor or not, the Christmas candle is usually red, green or metallic, and if you're lucky, it'll get you in the mood for a merry and bright Christmas.
Christmas scents - the ones to look out for
- Cinnamon and Clove: The smell of cinnamon buns in the oven. The most traditional Christmas scent. Think warm and spicy, and quintessentially festive.
- Vanilla Bean: The sweet smell of vanilla will conjure up memories of Christmas baking.
- Frankincense and Myrrh: This is an expensive smelling festive scent - perfect for a traditional holiday ambiance.
- Pine and Fir: If you love the smell of a Christmas tree forest, this is the one for you. This kind is usually described as crisp and refreshing.
- Eucalyptus and Cedarwood: Earthy and soothing, bringing the outdoors in.
- Gingerbread: If you can't decide between cinnamon and vanilla, how about gingerbread? Sweet and spicy, capturing the essence of freshly baked holiday treats.
- Peppermint Mocha: A blend of mint and chocolate, evoking a cup of mint hot chocolate while you watch a Christmas movie.
- Orange and Clove: Zesty scents are festive, too!
- Mulled Wine: A festive mix of red wine, spices, and citrus.
- Best luxury Christmas candle: Jo Malone London Orange Bitters Christmas Candle, £59 / $82
- Best affordable luxury Christmas candle: Beauty Pie Fir Balsam, Sandalwood & Sweet Orange Christmas Candle, £20 / $42
- Showstopper Christmas candle: Jo Loves Salted Caramel, Log Fires and Snowflakes Christmas Layered Candle, £90 / $71
- Pretty Christmas candle to gift: NEOM Christmas Wish Scented Three Wick Candle, £55 / $59
- Best cheap Christmas candle: Yankee Christmas Eve Christmas Candle, £24.99 / $18
How we chose the best Christmas candles
- Festive scents: These scents not only evoke the joy and warmth of Christmas but also help create a magical atmosphere in any home.
- Giftable candles: Any of these would make a gorgeous gift for a loved one to burn over the holidays, and they often have calming effects, too. And who doesn't want to de-stress at Christmas?!
- Festive looking or smelling: These are all very much festive candles and are mainly only available in the lead-up to the holidays.
How we tested the best Christmas candles
Easy, by burning them! The candles in this roundup have either been tried and tested, or from a brand the editor has tried before, and recommend. These candles can be trusted for burn performance, wick quality and positive customer reviews. We've tried to focus on candles with aesthetic appeal, but also reusable. The vessels can be cleaned and repurposed for pen holders, makeup brush holders or even a jar for holding hair bobbles.
The best Christmas candles for 2024
Advice for burning Christmas candles
According to Jo Malone, the advice she shares on her brand website Jo Loves includes not burning your candle for longer than four hours, and she advises to keep your wick trimmed to 5mm.
You might be surprised to learn that you shouldn't burn candles until the very end - she advices to stop using when 10mm of wax remains, or if the silver wick disc becomes visible. The key bit of advice has to be for the first burn - ensure the top layer of wax is entirely melted to set the candle memory, as this will also prevent the dreaded tunnelling.