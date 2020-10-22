14 best DIY advent calendars & fab filler ideas for what to put inside those empty boxes

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Now that the countdown to Christmas is well underway, we’re all thinking about which advent calendars we’ll be choosing this festive season to celebrate in December. While there are lots of pre-made advent calendars, from beauty advent calendars to men’s advent calendars – and even some wild and wonderful unique Christmas countdowns – you may want to choose an empty reusable DIY advent calendar to make your own bespoke creation that you can cherish as a keepsake for years to come.

Enjoy the glow of the tiny village (courtesy of LED lights) in this empty DIY advent calendar with 24 drawers just waiting to be filled – it's eBay's #1 wooden DIY advent calendar

Snowtime Light up Christmas DIY Advent Calendar, £31.99, eBay

There are empty DIY advent calendars for just about any decor or need, including make-your-own advent calendars made of wood, hanging advent calendars and inexpensive paperboard advent calendars, too.

A simple yet sophisticated DIY advent calendar made from paperboard inspired by the Impressionist art movement

John Lewis & Partners Impressionism Fill Your Own Advent Chest, £20, John Lewis

A reusable DIY advent calendar is great because it can become part of your Christmas tradition with a special place among your annual festive season decorations.

On Amazon, Deuba have a whole array of refillable DIY Christmas countdown displays, from Santa Claus in his sleigh to a tower of gifts just waiting to be opened

Deuba traditional wooden DIY advent calendar, various models, from £25.95, Amazon

We’ve put together an edit of the best empty DIY advent calendars you can shop now, and also have some suggestions about what kinds of treats and treasures you can put in your make-your-own countdown for this Christmas 2020.

What can you put in an empty advent calendar?

The sky is really the limit – as long as you think small! You can find inexpensive DIY calendar fillers or party packs from places like Amazon, or elevate your treats and fill those empty boxes with special packs such as the advent calendar refill box from Fortnum and Mason that can be used to fill one of the retailer's empty advent calendars or one of your own.

A premium DIY advent calendar filler pack with milk chocolate coins, Santas and snowmen as well as natural fruit pectin jellies

DIY advent calendar refill pack, £36, Fortnum & Mason

You can also REALLY go custom and handpick 12 or 24 treasures yourself to place inside your empty advent calendar.

Need some ideas about what to put in your make-your-own advent calendar? We have some suggestions!

If you're looking to fill a...

DIY advent calendar for him: Socks, pocket sized-tech like mini USB phone chargers, coffee or tea bags, beer or mini-bottles of his favourite tipples are all good choices.

DIY advent calendar for boys and girls: You can stash sweets, coins, tiny toys, chocolate or even kids’ jewellery and accessories inside.

DIY advent calendar for adults: Jewellery and hair accessories, handwritten notes, travel size beauty products, mini home sprays or even lockdown-friendly gifts like face masks or touchless door openers.

Travel packs like this hand care set can be divided up to be put inside your DIY advent calendar, one treat per day

Wanderflower Hand Care Set, £18.50, Oliver Bonas

Here's a handy DIY advent calendar tip: Look for packs of travel sizes and minis, whether beauty products, candles, grooming or manicure sets, splitting up the set to put one treat in each day of the advent calendar.

Reusable DIY Advent Calendars under £25

If you’re on a budget, check out these make-your-own advent calendars at wallet-friendly prices.

Two AA batteries power this cute Christmas village that has 24 doors to hide treats behind

Christmas Village Wooden Advent Calendar, £19.99, TK Maxx

This hanging advent calendar consists of 25 festive pom-pom embellished felt stockings to fill

Felt stocking advent calendar, £15/$26, Marks & Spencer

You can also keep it simple by making our own advent calendar with sets of boxes or bags

Make your own advent calendar kit, more designs available, £6.99, eBay

A wall advent calendar with tiny gold loops to hang mini-gifts from

Wall-hung advent calendar, £12.99/$17.99, H&M

A sturdy cardboard advent calendar designed for kids

Christmas advent calendar house, £16, Jojo Maman Bebe

Twenty-four ‘Coffee to Go’ cups, perfect to create a coffee or tea advent calendar

DIY Advent calendar coffee cups, more designs available, £18.56, Amazon

Wooden empty advent calendars

These make your own advent calendars are built to last! Make them part of your yearly Christmas decor as a cherished keepsake.

This handcrafted Christmas truck DIY advent calendar featuring Santa Claus at the wheel and an illuminated snow-covered village scene powered by two AA batteries

Wooden Truck Advent Calendar with Lights, £42.99, eBay

Fill this personalised oak advent calendar with your favourite beers and wines – it holds both 330ml size beer bottles and mini-bottles of wine, Prosecco or Champagne in 187-200ml sizes

Personalised advent calendar for drinks, £60, Etsy

A hand painted advent calendar with a snowman as it’s centrepiece, and a snowfall made of battery-operated lights

Mackenzie-Childs Snowman Advent Calendar, £107/$148, Amara

A tree-shaped wooden advent calendar decorated with holiday treats from gifts to gingerbread men

Fortnum's Christmas Tree Advent Calendar, £99, Fortnum & Mason

A battery-operated wooden advent calendar featuring a traditional nativity scene on the top

Nativity Scene Wooden Advent Calendar, £46.99, Wayfair

Advent calendar filler ideas

If you’re still unsure about what to fill your DIY advent calendar with, here are some ideas for bespoke calendars and also some advent calendar filler packs that are ready to go!

Enamel pins 24-piece set, £8.99, Amazon

Advent calendar chocolate squares, pack of 25, various flavours available, £9.99, Etsy

Kusmi Tea The Wellness Pack of 24 Tea Bags, six flavours, £20.99, Selfridges

SanaBelle Charm Bracelet Christmas Advent Calendar Fillers, £24.99, Etsy

Funko pop mini Star Wars, set of 12, £29.99, Amazon

Advent calendar set for kids in pink, 40 pieces, £65, Not on the High Street

