14 best DIY advent calendars & fab filler ideas for what to put inside those empty boxes

The best reusable empty DIY advent calendars – whether wooden, paperboard or hanging – plus advent calendar filler packs and ideas for your make-your-own Christmas countdown.
Now that the countdown to Christmas is well underway, we’re all thinking about which advent calendars we’ll be choosing this festive season to celebrate in December. While there are lots of pre-made advent calendars, from beauty advent calendars to men’s advent calendars – and even some wild and wonderful unique Christmas countdowns – you may want to choose an empty reusable DIY advent calendar to make your own bespoke creation that you can cherish as a keepsake for years to come.
Enjoy the glow of the tiny village (courtesy of LED lights) in this empty DIY advent calendar with 24 drawers just waiting to be filled – it's eBay's #1 wooden DIY advent calendar
Snowtime Light up Christmas DIY Advent Calendar, £31.99, eBay
There are empty DIY advent calendars for just about any decor or need, including make-your-own advent calendars made of wood, hanging advent calendars and inexpensive paperboard advent calendars, too.
A simple yet sophisticated DIY advent calendar made from paperboard inspired by the Impressionist art movement
John Lewis & Partners Impressionism Fill Your Own Advent Chest, £20, John Lewis
A reusable DIY advent calendar is great because it can become part of your Christmas tradition with a special place among your annual festive season decorations.
On Amazon, Deuba have a whole array of refillable DIY Christmas countdown displays, from Santa Claus in his sleigh to a tower of gifts just waiting to be opened
Deuba traditional wooden DIY advent calendar, various models, from £25.95, Amazon
We’ve put together an edit of the best empty DIY advent calendars you can shop now, and also have some suggestions about what kinds of treats and treasures you can put in your make-your-own countdown for this Christmas 2020.
What can you put in an empty advent calendar?
The sky is really the limit – as long as you think small! You can find inexpensive DIY calendar fillers or party packs from places like Amazon, or elevate your treats and fill those empty boxes with special packs such as the advent calendar refill box from Fortnum and Mason that can be used to fill one of the retailer's empty advent calendars or one of your own.
A premium DIY advent calendar filler pack with milk chocolate coins, Santas and snowmen as well as natural fruit pectin jellies
DIY advent calendar refill pack, £36, Fortnum & Mason
You can also REALLY go custom and handpick 12 or 24 treasures yourself to place inside your empty advent calendar.
Need some ideas about what to put in your make-your-own advent calendar? We have some suggestions!
If you're looking to fill a...
- DIY advent calendar for him: Socks, pocket sized-tech like mini USB phone chargers, coffee or tea bags, beer or mini-bottles of his favourite tipples are all good choices.
- DIY advent calendar for boys and girls: You can stash sweets, coins, tiny toys, chocolate or even kids’ jewellery and accessories inside.
- DIY advent calendar for adults: Jewellery and hair accessories, handwritten notes, travel size beauty products, mini home sprays or even lockdown-friendly gifts like face masks or touchless door openers.
Travel packs like this hand care set can be divided up to be put inside your DIY advent calendar, one treat per day
Wanderflower Hand Care Set, £18.50, Oliver Bonas
Here's a handy DIY advent calendar tip: Look for packs of travel sizes and minis, whether beauty products, candles, grooming or manicure sets, splitting up the set to put one treat in each day of the advent calendar.
Reusable DIY Advent Calendars under £25
If you’re on a budget, check out these make-your-own advent calendars at wallet-friendly prices.
Two AA batteries power this cute Christmas village that has 24 doors to hide treats behind
Christmas Village Wooden Advent Calendar, £19.99, TK Maxx
This hanging advent calendar consists of 25 festive pom-pom embellished felt stockings to fill
Felt stocking advent calendar, £15/$26, Marks & Spencer
You can also keep it simple by making our own advent calendar with sets of boxes or bags
Make your own advent calendar kit, more designs available, £6.99, eBay
A wall advent calendar with tiny gold loops to hang mini-gifts from
Wall-hung advent calendar, £12.99/$17.99, H&M
A sturdy cardboard advent calendar designed for kids
Christmas advent calendar house, £16, Jojo Maman Bebe
Twenty-four ‘Coffee to Go’ cups, perfect to create a coffee or tea advent calendar
DIY Advent calendar coffee cups, more designs available, £18.56, Amazon
Wooden empty advent calendars
These make your own advent calendars are built to last! Make them part of your yearly Christmas decor as a cherished keepsake.
This handcrafted Christmas truck DIY advent calendar featuring Santa Claus at the wheel and an illuminated snow-covered village scene powered by two AA batteries
Wooden Truck Advent Calendar with Lights, £42.99, eBay
Fill this personalised oak advent calendar with your favourite beers and wines – it holds both 330ml size beer bottles and mini-bottles of wine, Prosecco or Champagne in 187-200ml sizes
Personalised advent calendar for drinks, £60, Etsy
A hand painted advent calendar with a snowman as it’s centrepiece, and a snowfall made of battery-operated lights
Mackenzie-Childs Snowman Advent Calendar, £107/$148, Amara
A tree-shaped wooden advent calendar decorated with holiday treats from gifts to gingerbread men
Fortnum's Christmas Tree Advent Calendar, £99, Fortnum & Mason
A battery-operated wooden advent calendar featuring a traditional nativity scene on the top
Nativity Scene Wooden Advent Calendar, £46.99, Wayfair
Advent calendar filler ideas
If you’re still unsure about what to fill your DIY advent calendar with, here are some ideas for bespoke calendars and also some advent calendar filler packs that are ready to go!
Enamel pins 24-piece set, £8.99, Amazon
Advent calendar chocolate squares, pack of 25, various flavours available, £9.99, Etsy
Kusmi Tea The Wellness Pack of 24 Tea Bags, six flavours, £20.99, Selfridges
SanaBelle Charm Bracelet Christmas Advent Calendar Fillers, £24.99, Etsy
Funko pop mini Star Wars, set of 12, £29.99, Amazon
Advent calendar set for kids in pink, 40 pieces, £65, Not on the High Street
