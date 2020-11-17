15 best TV deals for Black Friday 2020: From Sony TVs to Panasonic, LG TV & MORE!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

There’s not long to go until the biggest bargain hunt of the year – Black Friday. But even though the weekend of sales – starting with Black Friday on 27 November and running through to Cyber Monday on 30 November – is two weeks away, many retailers are kickstarting the action sooner and have already started dropping prices.

Last year saw a huge range of TVs discounted by hundreds of pounds – Amazon dropped the price on the LG OLED55B9PLA 55 inch UHD 4K HDR Smart OLED TV by an amazing £700 and this year may even be better for buyers as retailers battle for business online in the absence of in-store sales.

That said, although most electronics shops may be shut, the supermarkets have some sneaky TV deals on the shelves – on Monday 16 November ASDA will slash the price of its Polaroid 50 inch 4K HDR TV to £269 from £329.

Where to buy a TV on Black Friday

Amazon is among the first ports of call, of course. After all, it did bring Black Friday to the UK back in 2010. But AO.com, Currys PC World, Very.co.uk and John Lewis are already offering – or expected to launch - steep discounts as they battle it out to pull people in with the biggest bargains.

And don’t forget how to hack the system: John Lewis will price match the discounts offered by other retailers, and Currys' has already launched its ‘Ready, Set, Go!’ sale – promising to refund you the difference if the. prices drop further over Black Friday weekend. AO.com is doing the same, with a price drop promise – plus free 100 day returns.

Plus, Amazon will give Prime customers extra discounts and access to the ‘lightning deals’ 30 minutes before they go public, so you can snap up a special offer before other online shoppers even set eyes on it.

The best smart TV Black Friday deals

AO.com has taken £120 off the Toshiba 65UL2063DB 65 inch Smart 4K Ultra HD TV, from £549 down to £429, a great deal for a Smart TV that offers crisp detail and lifelike colour.

Toshiba 65UL2063DB 65" Smart 4K Ultra HD TV, £429, AO

Also on AO.com, the Philips 50PUS7805 50 inch Smart Ambilight 4K Ultra HD TV which immerses you fully in whatever film you’re watching with a combination of cinematic sound and ‘Ambilight’ LEDS which project ambient colour onto your walls as you watch - £449 down to £369.

Philips 50PUS7805 50" Smart Ambilight 4K Ultra HD TV, £369, AO

For an OLED upgrade (the best viewing experience available) that’s a little larger and also uses the ambient lighting trick, Currys' PC World have the PHILIPS 55OLED805 55 inch Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV with Google Assistant at a £300 discount - £1199 from £1499.

Philips 55OLED805 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV, £1199, Currys' PC World

The best Samsung TV Black Friday deals

Last year, there were some great deals on Samsung’s The Frame, which can be switched to ‘art mode’ when you’re not using it so it looks like you have a painting over your mantelpiece rather than a widescreen TV. This year, Very already has great deals on this model again at all sizes – the 43 inch version is £300 cheaper than usual at £899 and the whopper 75 incher has had a full £1500 wiped off, down to £1999 from £3499.

Samsung The Frame 2020 43 inch QLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV, £899, Very

Samsung The Frame 2020 75 inch QLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV, £1999, Very

Samsung’s version of OLED is QLED, and there are already savings to be made on such models at Currys PC World – including £300 on the SAMSUNG QE55Q85TATXXU 55 inch Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR QLED TV with Bixby, Alexa & Google Assistant which is now £999.

SAMSUNG QE55Q85TATXXU 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD TV, £999, Currys PC World

A similar but smaller TV, the Samsung QE49Q80TA 49 inch Smart 4K Ultra HD QLED TV With Quantum Processor, Direct Full Array and Adaptive Sound +, is down £200 to £799 at AO.com.

Samsung QE49Q80TA 49" Smart 4K Ultra HD TV, £799, AO

The best LG TV Black Friday deals

At AO.com, the LG 50UN70006LA 50 inch Smart 4K Ultra HD TV is a snip, currently selling at £379 – a £70 saving from the £449 marked price. It also has a dedicated mode for gaming and can connect to your Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant.

LG 50UN70006LA 50" Smart 4K Ultra HD TV, £379, AO

This year, Currys has so far taken £200 off the LG 65NANO816NA 65 inch Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV with Google Assistant & Amazon Alexa, dropping it from £899 to £699.

LG 65NANO816NA 65" Smart 4K Ultra HD TV, £699, Currys PC World

LG is a leader in the market for OLED TVs – these have optimal screen quality and so cost that bit more. At Very, the LG OLED65BX6LB 65 inch OLED 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart TV has gone from £1999 to £1599 so far.

LG OLED65BX6LB 65 inch OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV, £1599, Very

The best Sony TV Black Friday deals

Plus, last year the Sony Bravia KDAG8 saw good reductions – so should see even greater ones at many retailers this year. So far, Very.co.uk has reduced the 55 inch model from £1499 to £1299.

Sony Bravia KD55AG8 55 inch OLED 4K Ultra HD Android TV, £1299, Very

While at Currys, the similar SONY BRAVIA KD55A85BU 55 inch Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV with Google Assistant is down £300 to £1399.

Sony Bravia KD55A85BU 55" Smart 4K Ultra HD TV, £1399, Currys PC World

On Amazon, the brand new Sony Bravia D75XH80 75 Inch LED 4K Ultra HD HDR Android TV with Voice Remote has had a 37% per cent price drop and is available for £700 less than usual at £1199.

Sony Bravia KD75XH80 75 Inch LED 4K Ultra HD, £1199, Amazon

The best 65 inch TV Black Friday deals

In what’s hopefully a sign of further reductions to come between now and the big day, John Lewis has reduced the cost of the elegant Panasonic TX-65HZ1000B (2020) OLED HDR 4K Ultra HD Smart TV, 65 inch with Freeview Play & Dolby Atmos by £200 to £2199.

Panasonic TX-65HZ1000B OLED 4K Ultra HD Smart TV 65 inch, £2199, John Lewis

Currys PC World is already offering £200 off the LG 65NANO816NA 65 inch Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV with Google Assistant & Amazon Alexa (as mentioned under Best LG TVs), taking it from £899 to £699 a saving of 22% for a TV with ultra surround sound and fantastic image depth and detail from every angle.

LG 65NANO816NA 65" Smart 4K Ultra HD TV, £699, Currys PC World

And in what looks to be the best Black Friday TV deal so far, you can save £700 on the LG OLED65CX6LA 65 inch Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR OLED TV with Google Assistant & Amazon Alexa, also at Currys.

LG OLED65CX6LA 65" Smart 4K Ultra HD TV, £1799, Currys PC World

